Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|1
|9
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Hechavarría 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|4
|4
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.120
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Segura 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.208
|Bruce lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.300
|Quinn cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Haseley cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.438
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|400
|01x_5
|8
|0
E_d’Arnaud (3). LOB_Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Bruce (2), Harper (1). HR_Realmuto (4), off Wright; Bruce (2), off Wright. RBIs_Realmuto (9), Bruce 3 (5), Gregorius (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Duvall); Philadelphia 3 (Gregorius, Kingery 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 2; Philadelphia 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Realmuto. LIDP_Swanson. GIDP_Harper.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Hechavarría, Swanson, Freeman); Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Kingery, Gregorius).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, L, 0-2
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|91
|6.75
|Dayton
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.84
|Sobotka
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, W, 1-1
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|89
|2.45
|Álvarez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Hunter
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.40
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 1-1, Hunter 1-0. WP_Arrieta.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:31.
