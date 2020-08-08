Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 0

August 8, 2020 8:52 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 1 9
Acuña Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255
d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .364
Markakis rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .318
Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Hechavarría 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .214
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 5 4 4
McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .115
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .120
Harper rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .292
Realmuto c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .333
Gregorius ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .321
Segura 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .208
Bruce lf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .300
Quinn cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Haseley cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .438
Atlanta 000 000 000_0 4 1
Philadelphia 000 400 01x_5 8 0

E_d’Arnaud (3). LOB_Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Bruce (2), Harper (1). HR_Realmuto (4), off Wright; Bruce (2), off Wright. RBIs_Realmuto (9), Bruce 3 (5), Gregorius (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Duvall); Philadelphia 3 (Gregorius, Kingery 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 2; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Realmuto. LIDP_Swanson. GIDP_Harper.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Hechavarría, Swanson, Freeman); Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Kingery, Gregorius).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright, L, 0-2 6 6 4 4 3 3 91 6.75
Dayton 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 2.84
Sobotka 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, W, 1-1 6 3 0 0 1 6 89 2.45
Álvarez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Hunter 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.40
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 7.36

Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 1-1, Hunter 1-0. WP_Arrieta.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:31.

