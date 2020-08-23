Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

August 23, 2020 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 34 4 9 4
McCutchen lf 5 1 2 1 Swanson ss 5 1 3 0
Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 2 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 3
Harper rf 5 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0
Realmuto dh 5 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 1
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 1 Adams dh 3 0 0 0
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 3 2 3 1 Riley 3b 4 0 2 0
Knapp c 3 0 1 0 Camargo 2b 4 0 0 0
Haseley cf 1 0 0 0 Inciarte cf 2 1 0 0
a-Quinn ph-cf 1 0 0 0 b-Hechavarría ph 0 1 0 0
Philadelphia 013 100 000 5
Atlanta 003 000 001 4

E_Hoskins (2), Toussaint (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 7. 2B_Swanson 3 (10), Freeman 2 (9), Riley (2). HR_Bohm (1), Hoskins (2), Gregorius (4). S_Haseley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin, W, 1-1 5 1-3 6 3 3 3 6
Hembree, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Hunter, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Workman, S, 1-2 1 2 1 1 1 0
Atlanta
Tomlin, L, 1-1 3 6 4 4 0 5
Toussaint 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1
Matzek 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
L.Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Toussaint (Knapp). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

Advertisement

T_3:17.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program