Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Harper rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Adams dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Camargo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|a-Quinn ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Hechavarría ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|013
|100
|000
|—
|5
|Atlanta
|003
|000
|001
|—
|4
E_Hoskins (2), Toussaint (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 7. 2B_Swanson 3 (10), Freeman 2 (9), Riley (2). HR_Bohm (1), Hoskins (2), Gregorius (4). S_Haseley (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin, W, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Hembree, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hunter, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Workman, S, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tomlin, L, 1-1
|3
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Toussaint
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Matzek
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jackson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Toussaint (Knapp). WP_Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:17.
