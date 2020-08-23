Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 34 4 9 4 McCutchen lf 5 1 2 1 Swanson ss 5 1 3 0 Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 2 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 3 Harper rf 5 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 Realmuto dh 5 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 1 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 1 Adams dh 3 0 0 0 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 2 3 1 Riley 3b 4 0 2 0 Knapp c 3 0 1 0 Camargo 2b 4 0 0 0 Haseley cf 1 0 0 0 Inciarte cf 2 1 0 0 a-Quinn ph-cf 1 0 0 0 b-Hechavarría ph 0 1 0 0

Philadelphia 013 100 000 — 5 Atlanta 003 000 001 — 4

E_Hoskins (2), Toussaint (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 7. 2B_Swanson 3 (10), Freeman 2 (9), Riley (2). HR_Bohm (1), Hoskins (2), Gregorius (4). S_Haseley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Eflin, W, 1-1 5 1-3 6 3 3 3 6 Hembree, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Hunter, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Workman, S, 1-2 1 2 1 1 1 0

Atlanta Tomlin, L, 1-1 3 6 4 4 0 5 Toussaint 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 Matzek 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 L.Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Toussaint (Knapp). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:17.

