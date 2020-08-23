Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 10 5 3 10 McCutchen lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .238 Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .224 Harper rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .320 Realmuto dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .294 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 1 1 0 .289 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Bohm 3b 3 2 3 1 1 0 .344 Knapp c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .450 Haseley cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .304 a-Quinn ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .241

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 4 4 10 Swanson ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .319 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .302 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .277 Adams dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .196 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Riley 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .205 Camargo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .186 Inciarte cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .200 b-Hechavarría ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .200

Philadelphia 013 100 000_5 10 1 Atlanta 003 000 001_4 9 1

a-walked for Haseley in the 5th. b-walked for Inciarte in the 9th.

E_Hoskins (2), Toussaint (2). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 7. 2B_Swanson 3 (10), Freeman 2 (9), Riley (2). HR_Bohm (1), off Tomlin; Hoskins (2), off Tomlin; Gregorius (4), off Tomlin. RBIs_Bohm (4), Hoskins 2 (9), Gregorius (16), McCutchen (14), Freeman 3 (17), Ozuna (19). S_Haseley.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Realmuto, McCutchen); Atlanta 4 (Ozuna 2, Inciarte). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 6; Atlanta 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_d’Arnaud 2, Freeman. GIDP_Gregorius, d’Arnaud.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, Freeman).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, W, 1-1 5 1-3 6 3 3 3 6 92 5.12 Hembree, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Hunter, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.00 Workman, S, 1-2 1 2 1 1 1 0 18 7.71

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tomlin, L, 1-1 3 6 4 4 0 5 61 3.93 Toussaint 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 38 7.89 Matzek 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 23 4.15 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.50 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.86 L.Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.75

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0, Matzek 2-0. HBP_Toussaint (Knapp). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:17.

