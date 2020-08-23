Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|3
|10
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.224
|Harper rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.320
|Realmuto dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Bohm 3b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.344
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.450
|Haseley cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|a-Quinn ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|4
|10
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.302
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Adams dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.196
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Camargo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Inciarte cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|b-Hechavarría ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Philadelphia
|013
|100
|000_5
|10
|1
|Atlanta
|003
|000
|001_4
|9
|1
a-walked for Haseley in the 5th. b-walked for Inciarte in the 9th.
E_Hoskins (2), Toussaint (2). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 7. 2B_Swanson 3 (10), Freeman 2 (9), Riley (2). HR_Bohm (1), off Tomlin; Hoskins (2), off Tomlin; Gregorius (4), off Tomlin. RBIs_Bohm (4), Hoskins 2 (9), Gregorius (16), McCutchen (14), Freeman 3 (17), Ozuna (19). S_Haseley.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Realmuto, McCutchen); Atlanta 4 (Ozuna 2, Inciarte). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 6; Atlanta 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_d’Arnaud 2, Freeman. GIDP_Gregorius, d’Arnaud.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, Freeman).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|92
|5.12
|Hembree, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Hunter, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.00
|Workman, S, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|7.71
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tomlin, L, 1-1
|3
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|5
|61
|3.93
|Toussaint
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|38
|7.89
|Matzek
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|4.15
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.50
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|L.Jackson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.75
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0, Matzek 2-0. HBP_Toussaint (Knapp). WP_Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:17.
