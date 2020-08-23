Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

August 23, 2020 10:47 pm
 
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 10 5 3 10
McCutchen lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .238
Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .224
Harper rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .320
Realmuto dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .294
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 1 1 0 .289
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206
Bohm 3b 3 2 3 1 1 0 .344
Knapp c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .450
Haseley cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .304
a-Quinn ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .241
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 9 4 4 10
Swanson ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .319
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .302
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .277
Adams dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .196
Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Riley 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .205
Camargo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .186
Inciarte cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .200
b-Hechavarría ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Philadelphia 013 100 000_5 10 1
Atlanta 003 000 001_4 9 1

a-walked for Haseley in the 5th. b-walked for Inciarte in the 9th.

E_Hoskins (2), Toussaint (2). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 7. 2B_Swanson 3 (10), Freeman 2 (9), Riley (2). HR_Bohm (1), off Tomlin; Hoskins (2), off Tomlin; Gregorius (4), off Tomlin. RBIs_Bohm (4), Hoskins 2 (9), Gregorius (16), McCutchen (14), Freeman 3 (17), Ozuna (19). S_Haseley.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Realmuto, McCutchen); Atlanta 4 (Ozuna 2, Inciarte). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 6; Atlanta 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_d’Arnaud 2, Freeman. GIDP_Gregorius, d’Arnaud.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, Freeman).

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, W, 1-1 5 1-3 6 3 3 3 6 92 5.12
Hembree, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
Hunter, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 5.00
Workman, S, 1-2 1 2 1 1 1 0 18 7.71
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tomlin, L, 1-1 3 6 4 4 0 5 61 3.93
Toussaint 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 38 7.89
Matzek 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 23 4.15
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.50
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.86
L.Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.75

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0, Matzek 2-0. HBP_Toussaint (Knapp). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:17.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program