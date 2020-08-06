Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|1
|10
|
|Tauchman rf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.368
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|b-Judge ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.097
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|c-LeMahieu ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|4
|8
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.136
|Harper rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.333
|Gosselin dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.600
|a-Bruce ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Walker 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Quinn cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|New York
|020
|000
|200_4
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|302
|000
|00x_5
|8
|1
a-struck out for Gosselin in the 5th. b- for Gardner in the 8th. c-singled for Wade in the 9th.
E_Kingery (1). LOB_New York 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Urshela (3), Stanton (3), Gosselin (2), McCutchen (1). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Sánchez (1), off Pivetta; Realmuto (3), off Montgomery. RBIs_Tauchman 2 (3), Sánchez 2 (3), Realmuto 3 (8), Gosselin 2 (6). CS_Gardner (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Voit 2, Gardner); Philadelphia 5 (Gregorius, McCutchen, Bruce, Realmuto, Walker). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Torres, Realmuto, Kingery.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Kingery, Realmuto).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 1-1
|4
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|95
|5.59
|Hale
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|50
|1.59
|Holder
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|4
|
|4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|77
|0.00
|Guerra, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|10.13
|Pivetta, H, 1
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|30
|6.75
|Álvarez, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Neris, S, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Holder 1-0, Neris 1-0. HBP_Guerra (Voit).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:22.
