Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

August 6, 2020 9:46 pm
 
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 9 4 1 10
Tauchman rf-lf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .368
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .294
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .132
Gardner lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .231
b-Judge ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Urshela 3b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .324
Sánchez c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .097
Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .182
c-LeMahieu ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .429
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 5 4 8
McCutchen lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .136
Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .136
Harper rf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .250
Realmuto c 4 2 2 3 0 1 .333
Gosselin dh 2 0 1 2 0 1 .600
a-Bruce ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083
Walker 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Quinn cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .231
New York 020 000 200_4 9 0
Philadelphia 302 000 00x_5 8 1

a-struck out for Gosselin in the 5th. b- for Gardner in the 8th. c-singled for Wade in the 9th.

E_Kingery (1). LOB_New York 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Urshela (3), Stanton (3), Gosselin (2), McCutchen (1). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Sánchez (1), off Pivetta; Realmuto (3), off Montgomery. RBIs_Tauchman 2 (3), Sánchez 2 (3), Realmuto 3 (8), Gosselin 2 (6). CS_Gardner (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Voit 2, Gardner); Philadelphia 5 (Gregorius, McCutchen, Bruce, Realmuto, Walker). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Torres, Realmuto, Kingery.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Kingery, Realmuto).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, L, 1-1 4 6 5 5 1 2 95 5.59
Hale 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 3 50 1.59
Holder 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 33 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin 4 4 2 0 1 5 77 0.00
Guerra, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 10.13
Pivetta, H, 1 2 2 2 2 0 2 30 6.75
Álvarez, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Neris, S, 2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 27 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Holder 1-0, Neris 1-0. HBP_Guerra (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:22.

