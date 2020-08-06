Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 9 4 1 10 Tauchman rf-lf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .368 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .207 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .294 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .132 Gardner lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .231 b-Judge ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Urshela 3b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .324 Sánchez c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .097 Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .182 c-LeMahieu ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .429

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 8 5 4 8 McCutchen lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .136 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .136 Harper rf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .250 Realmuto c 4 2 2 3 0 1 .333 Gosselin dh 2 0 1 2 0 1 .600 a-Bruce ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083 Walker 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Quinn cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .231

New York 020 000 200_4 9 0 Philadelphia 302 000 00x_5 8 1

a-struck out for Gosselin in the 5th. b- for Gardner in the 8th. c-singled for Wade in the 9th.

E_Kingery (1). LOB_New York 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Urshela (3), Stanton (3), Gosselin (2), McCutchen (1). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Sánchez (1), off Pivetta; Realmuto (3), off Montgomery. RBIs_Tauchman 2 (3), Sánchez 2 (3), Realmuto 3 (8), Gosselin 2 (6). CS_Gardner (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Voit 2, Gardner); Philadelphia 5 (Gregorius, McCutchen, Bruce, Realmuto, Walker). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Torres, Realmuto, Kingery.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Kingery, Realmuto).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 1-1 4 6 5 5 1 2 95 5.59 Hale 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 3 50 1.59 Holder 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 33 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 4 4 2 0 1 5 77 0.00 Guerra, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 10.13 Pivetta, H, 1 2 2 2 2 0 2 30 6.75 Álvarez, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Neris, S, 2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 27 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Holder 1-0, Neris 1-0. HBP_Guerra (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:22.

