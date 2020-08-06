Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

New York Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 31 5 8 5 Tauchman rf-lf 5 0 2 2 McCutchen lf 4 0 2 0 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 Harper rf 2 2 1 0 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 4 2 2 3 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 Gosselin dh 2 0 1 2 Gardner lf 3 1 2 0 a-Bruce ph-dh 2 0 0 0 b-Judge ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 2 1 0 Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 1 1 2 Walker 3b 4 0 0 0 Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 Quinn cf 2 0 1 0 c-LeMahieu ph 1 0 1 0

New York 020 000 200 — 4 Philadelphia 302 000 00x — 5

E_Kingery (1). DP_New York 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Urshela (3), Stanton (3), Gosselin (2), McCutchen (1). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Sánchez (1), Realmuto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Montgomery, L, 1-1 4 6 5 5 1 2 Hale 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 3 Holder 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3

Philadelphia Eflin 4 4 2 0 1 5 Guerra, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pivetta, H, 1 2 2 2 2 0 2 Álvarez, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Neris, S, 2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Guerra (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.

Advertisement

T_3:22.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.