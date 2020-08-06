Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|
|Tauchman rf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|a-Bruce ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Judge ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Walker 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|c-LeMahieu ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|020
|000
|200
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|302
|000
|00x
|—
|5
E_Kingery (1). DP_New York 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Urshela (3), Stanton (3), Gosselin (2), McCutchen (1). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Sánchez (1), Realmuto (3).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery, L, 1-1
|4
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Hale
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Holder
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin
|4
|
|4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Guerra, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pivetta, H, 1
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Álvarez, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris, S, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Guerra (Voit).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:22.
