Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

August 6, 2020 9:46 pm
 
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 31 5 8 5
Tauchman rf-lf 5 0 2 2 McCutchen lf 4 0 2 0
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0
Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 Harper rf 2 2 1 0
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 4 2 2 3
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 Gosselin dh 2 0 1 2
Gardner lf 3 1 2 0 a-Bruce ph-dh 2 0 0 0
b-Judge ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 4 2 1 0 Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0
Sánchez c 4 1 1 2 Walker 3b 4 0 0 0
Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 Quinn cf 2 0 1 0
c-LeMahieu ph 1 0 1 0
New York 020 000 200 4
Philadelphia 302 000 00x 5

E_Kingery (1). DP_New York 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Urshela (3), Stanton (3), Gosselin (2), McCutchen (1). 3B_Quinn (1). HR_Sánchez (1), Realmuto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery, L, 1-1 4 6 5 5 1 2
Hale 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 3
Holder 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
Philadelphia
Eflin 4 4 2 0 1 5
Guerra, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pivetta, H, 1 2 2 2 2 0 2
Álvarez, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Neris, S, 2-2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Guerra (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:22.

