Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

August 15, 2020 9:06 pm
 
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 30 6 7 6
Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 3 1 0 1
Conforto rf 4 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 3
Davis 3b 3 0 1 0 Harper rf 3 0 1 1
Smith lf 4 1 2 2 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Segura 2b 4 1 1 1
Canó dh 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 1 3 0
Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 Gosselin dh 4 1 1 0
Guillorme 2b 3 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 2 1 0 0
Nido c 3 0 1 0 Kingery cf 3 0 0 0
New York 000 000 002 2
Philadelphia 010 050 00x 6

DP_New York 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Smith (6), Hoskins (4), Harper (3), Gregorius (2). HR_Smith (6), Segura (3). SB_Harper (3). S_Harper (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Matz L,0-4 4 1-3 5 6 6 3 5
Familia 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 2
Betances 1 1 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Nola W,2-1 7 3 0 0 2 8
Rosso 2 3 2 2 0 2

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:45.

