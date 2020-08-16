Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 7 2 1 6 Nimmo lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .313 Davis 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .296 Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Canó dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .383 Giménez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268 a-Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Ramos c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .206 b-McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Guillorme 2b 2 0 1 2 1 0 .458 Hamilton cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .056

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 14 5 1 8 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222 1-Walker pr-2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .188 Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .208 Harper rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .364 Realmuto dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .300 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .295 Bohm 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .286 Bruce lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227 McCutchen lf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .192 Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .417 Kingery cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .128

New York 000 200 000_2 7 2 Philadelphia 100 003 20x_6 14 0

a-grounded out for Giménez in the 9th. b-lined out for Ramos in the 9th.

1-ran for Segura in the 7th.

E_Davis (3), Smith (0). LOB_New York 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Canó (3), Davis (2), Realmuto (1), Bohm (2). 3B_Segura (1). HR_McCutchen (1), off Porcello. RBIs_Guillorme 2 (5), Hoskins (5), Bohm (2), McCutchen 2 (7), Gregorius (12). S_Hamilton.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Conforto, Giménez, Smith); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Hoskins). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Philadelphia 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bohm. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_New York 1 (Giménez, Guillorme, Smith).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, L, 1-3 6 10 4 4 0 6 94 5.76 Hughes 1 2 2 1 1 1 21 2.08 Lugo 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 2.61

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 3-0 7 6 2 2 1 4 99 2.81 Morgan 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 5.40 Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 7.20

IBB_off Hughes (Harper). HBP_Wheeler (Ramos). PB_Ramos (1).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:57.

