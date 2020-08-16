Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|1
|6
|
|Nimmo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Canó dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.383
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Ramos c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|b-McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.458
|Hamilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|14
|5
|1
|8
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|1-Walker pr-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Realmuto dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Bruce lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|McCutchen lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.192
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.417
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.128
|New York
|000
|200
|000_2
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|100
|003
|20x_6
|14
|0
a-grounded out for Giménez in the 9th. b-lined out for Ramos in the 9th.
1-ran for Segura in the 7th.
E_Davis (3), Smith (0). LOB_New York 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Canó (3), Davis (2), Realmuto (1), Bohm (2). 3B_Segura (1). HR_McCutchen (1), off Porcello. RBIs_Guillorme 2 (5), Hoskins (5), Bohm (2), McCutchen 2 (7), Gregorius (12). S_Hamilton.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Conforto, Giménez, Smith); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Hoskins). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Philadelphia 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Bohm. GIDP_Bohm.
DP_New York 1 (Giménez, Guillorme, Smith).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, L, 1-3
|6
|
|10
|4
|4
|0
|6
|94
|5.76
|Hughes
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|21
|2.08
|Lugo
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.61
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 3-0
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|99
|2.81
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.40
|Neris
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7.20
IBB_off Hughes (Harper). HBP_Wheeler (Ramos). PB_Ramos (1).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:57.
