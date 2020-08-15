Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

August 15, 2020 9:06 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 6 2 2 10
Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243
Conforto rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .329
Davis 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .284
Smith lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .300
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Canó dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .372
Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Guillorme 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .455
Nido c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .350
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 6 7 6 3 8
McCutchen lf 3 1 0 1 1 3 .180
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .208
Harper rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .346
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Segura 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .220
Gregorius ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .298
Gosselin dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .400
Bohm 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .093
New York 000 000 002_2 6 0
Philadelphia 010 050 00x_6 7 0

LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Smith (6), Hoskins (4), Harper (3), Gregorius (2). HR_Smith (6), off Rosso; Segura (3), off Matz. RBIs_Smith 2 (16), Segura (4), McCutchen (5), Hoskins 3 (4), Harper (12). SB_Harper (3). S_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Alonso, Smith); Philadelphia 2 (Segura 2). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Philadelphia 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Conforto. GIDP_Nido, Conforto.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Hoskins; Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz L,0-4 4 1-3 5 6 6 3 5 84 9.00
Familia 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.60
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 3.00
Betances 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.91
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola W,2-1 7 3 0 0 2 8 102 2.05
Rosso 2 3 2 2 0 2 30 5.79

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:45.

