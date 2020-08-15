Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|2
|10
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Smith lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Canó dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.372
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.455
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|3
|8
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.180
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.208
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.346
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Gosselin dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Bohm 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.093
|New York
|000
|000
|002_2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|050
|00x_6
|7
|0
LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Smith (6), Hoskins (4), Harper (3), Gregorius (2). HR_Smith (6), off Rosso; Segura (3), off Matz. RBIs_Smith 2 (16), Segura (4), McCutchen (5), Hoskins 3 (4), Harper (12). SB_Harper (3). S_Harper.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Alonso, Smith); Philadelphia 2 (Segura 2). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Philadelphia 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Conforto. GIDP_Nido, Conforto.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Hoskins; Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz L,0-4
|4
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|3
|5
|84
|9.00
|Familia
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.60
|Brach
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.00
|Betances
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.91
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola W,2-1
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|102
|2.05
|Rosso
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|30
|5.79
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:45.
