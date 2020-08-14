Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 5

August 14, 2020 10:54 pm
 
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 12 5 Totals 35 6 11 6
Nimmo cf 4 2 1 0 McCutchen dh 5 0 2 0
Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0
Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 1 1 1
Smith lf 4 1 2 2 Realmuto c 4 1 1 3
Canó dh 5 1 2 2 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0
Ramos c 5 0 1 0 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0
Giménez 3b 4 1 1 0 Bruce lf 4 0 1 0
Guillorme 2b 3 0 3 1 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 1
1-Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 Quinn cf 4 1 2 1
Dozier 2b 0 0 0 0
Rosario ss 4 0 1 0
New York 112 000 001 5
Philadelphia 020 030 001 6

E_Realmuto (1). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Guillorme (2), Gregorius (1), Bruce (3), Hoskins (3). HR_Smith (5), Canó (2), Realmuto (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Lockett 6 7 5 5 2 5
Betances 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Lugo, L, 1-2 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Philadelphia
Howard 3 1-3 7 4 3 2 2
Álvarez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Parker 1 1 0 0 0 1
Morgan, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Hunter, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Neris, W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 1 2

Álvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Parker pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Morgan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Lockett (Hoskins).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:24.

