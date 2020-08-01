Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Phoenix 102, Las Vegas 95

August 1, 2020 12:15 am
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (95)

McCoughtry 6-13 5-5 18, Wilson 7-19 3-6 17, Rodgers 5-9 2-2 16, McBride 3-7 8-8 16, Robinson 3-9 2-2 8, Hamby 4-5 2-2 10, Swords 1-1 0-0 2, Warley-Talbert 1-2 0-1 2, Young 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 32-70 24-28 95.

PHOENIX (102)

Cunningham 4-6 3-3 11, Turner 4-6 1-2 9, Griner 7-15 4-4 18, Diggins-Smith 9-11 0-1 22, Taurasi 7-12 4-4 22, Coffey 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Vaughn 2-3 1-3 5, Hartley 5-11 2-2 15. Totals 38-66 15-19 102.

Las Vegas 19 22 22 32 95
Phoenix 30 20 26 26 102

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 7-14 (Rodgers 4-8, McBride 2-3, McCoughtry 1-3), Phoenix 11-20 (Diggins-Smith 4-5, Taurasi 4-8, Hartley 3-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 30 (Wilson 8), Phoenix 31 (Turner 9). Assists_Las Vegas 22 (McBride, Rodgers 4), Phoenix 30 (Taurasi 10). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 17, Phoenix 26.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week