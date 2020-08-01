Phoenix 102, Las Vegas 95

LAS VEGAS (95)

McCoughtry 6-13 5-5 18, Wilson 7-19 3-6 17, Rodgers 5-9 2-2 16, McBride 3-7 8-8 16, Robinson 3-9 2-2 8, Hamby 4-5 2-2 10, Swords 1-1 0-0 2, Warley-Talbert 1-2 0-1 2, Young 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 32-70 24-28 95.

PHOENIX (102)

Cunningham 4-6 3-3 11, Turner 4-6 1-2 9, Griner 7-15 4-4 18, Diggins-Smith 9-11 0-1 22, Taurasi 7-12 4-4 22, Coffey 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Vaughn 2-3 1-3 5, Hartley 5-11 2-2 15. Totals 38-66 15-19 102.

Las Vegas 19 22 22 32 — 95 Phoenix 30 20 26 26 — 102

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 7-14 (Rodgers 4-8, McBride 2-3, McCoughtry 1-3), Phoenix 11-20 (Diggins-Smith 4-5, Taurasi 4-8, Hartley 3-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 30 (Wilson 8), Phoenix 31 (Turner 9). Assists_Las Vegas 22 (McBride, Rodgers 4), Phoenix 30 (Taurasi 10). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 17, Phoenix 26.

