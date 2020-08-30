Listen Live Sports

Phoenix 83, Minnesota 79

August 30, 2020 8:10 pm
 
PHOENIX (83)

Vaughn 4-9 0-0 8, Walker-Kimbrough 2-5 1-1 6, Turner 5-5 0-1 10, Diggins-Smith 6-15 11-11 25, Taurasi 7-18 5-7 23, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Cunningham 1-3 0-0 3, Peddy 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 29-65 17-20 83.

MINNESOTA (79)

Carleton 1-4 0-0 3, Collier 6-10 0-0 13, Dantas 4-8 1-1 9, Brown 1-8 0-0 2, Dangerfield 9-14 1-1 20, Herbert Harrigan 2-5 0-0 6, McCall 1-5 3-4 5, Alexander 0-2 0-0 0, Banham 2-4 2-2 7, Johnson 2-5 2-2 6, Sims 2-9 4-4 8. Totals 30-74 13-14 79.

Phoenix 33 18 14 18 83
Minnesota 18 18 15 28 79

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-30 (Taurasi 4-15, Diggins-Smith 2-7, Walker-Kimbrough 1-2, Cunningham 1-3, Peddy 0-2), Minnesota 6-23 (Herbert Harrigan 2-3, Banham 1-2, Carleton 1-2, Collier 1-3, Dangerfield 1-4, Brown 0-2, Sims 0-2, Dantas 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 41 (Turner 15), Minnesota 30 (Collier 6). Assists_Phoenix 20 (Peddy 5), Minnesota 17 (Sims 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 19, Minnesota 19.

The Associated Press

