Phoenix 88, Washington 87

August 23, 2020 10:22 pm
 
PHOENIX (88)

Hartley 5-13 1-1 11, Turner 4-6 1-2 9, Vaughn 7-9 2-2 16, Diggins-Smith 3-8 3-4 10, Taurasi 8-15 11-13 34, Smith 1-6 2-2 5, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 29-61 20-24 88.

WASHINGTON (87)

Hawkins 7-15 2-2 19, Leslie 2-7 0-0 5, Hines-Allen 4-17 0-0 10, Atkins 5-9 5-6 18, Mitchell 5-13 1-1 12, Coates 1-2 0-2 2, Gemelos 2-6 0-2 5, Johnson 5-7 0-0 12, Sutton 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 32-77 9-15 87.

Phoenix 19 19 23 27 88
Washington 17 22 26 22 87

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 10-22 (Taurasi 7-13, Diggins-Smith 1-2, Smith 1-4, Hartley 0-2), Washington 14-27 (Atkins 3-6, Hawkins 3-6, Johnson 2-2, Hines-Allen 2-4, Gemelos 1-2, Leslie 1-2, Mitchell 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 37 (Turner 17), Washington 30 (Hines-Allen 13). Assists_Phoenix 19 (Hartley 5), Washington 20 (Hines-Allen 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 20, Washington 21.

