Phoenix 94, Washington 72

August 29, 2020 12:20 am
 
WASHINGTON (72)

Leslie 4-8 0-0 10, Meesseman 1-10 0-0 3, Hines-Allen 5-11 3-4 14, Atkins 2-9 1-2 5, Mitchell 7-10 2-2 17, Hawkins 5-10 1-2 13, Coates 1-2 0-0 2, Gemelos 0-5 0-0 0, Sutton 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 28-70 7-10 72.

PHOENIX (94)

Hartley 2-2 0-0 5, Turner 3-3 0-0 6, Vaughn 6-9 4-4 16, Diggins-Smith 6-12 6-6 24, Taurasi 5-9 2-2 14, Smith 5-10 2-2 14, Cunningham 1-5 0-0 2, Peddy 1-2 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 4-6 1-1 10. Totals 33-58 15-15 94.

Washington 19 22 14 17 72
Phoenix 16 17 29 32 94

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-25 (Hawkins 2-3, Leslie 2-3, Sutton 2-3, Mitchell 1-3, Meesseman 1-4, Atkins 0-3, Gemelos 0-5), Phoenix 13-26 (Diggins-Smith 6-8, Smith 2-4, Taurasi 2-5, Peddy 1-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-2, Cunningham 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 21 (Hines-Allen, Meesseman 6), Phoenix 31 (Smith 8). Assists_Washington 17 (Mitchell 5), Phoenix 25 (Taurasi 7). Total Fouls_Washington 16, Phoenix 15.

The Associated Press

