Phoenix 96, New York 67

August 2, 2020 3:40 pm
 
PHOENIX (96)

Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Turner 2-2 3-4 7, Griner 7-12 2-2 16, Diggins-Smith 2-10 6-6 10, Taurasi 3-10 10-11 18, Coffey 0-1 0-2 0, Smith 5-8 1-2 11, Vaughn 2-3 1-2 5, Hartley 10-18 4-4 27, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 27-33 96.

NEW YORK (67)

Stokes 2-7 1-2 6, Willoughby 0-5 2-2 2, Zahui B 2-6 6-6 11, Clarendon 3-10 6-6 12, Nurse 3-17 8-8 17, Holmes 1-4 1-2 3, Odom 2-4 0-0 4, Shook 3-6 1-1 7, Walker 1-8 0-0 2, Jones 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 18-73 26-29 67.

Phoenix 25 16 21 34 96
New York 12 15 29 11 67

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 5-19 (Hartley 3-8, Taurasi 2-7, Diggins-Smith 0-3), New York 5-35 (Nurse 3-11, Zahui B 1-4, Stokes 1-5, Clarendon 0-2, Shook 0-2, Willoughby 0-2, Holmes 0-3, Walker 0-6). Fouled Out_Phoenix None, New York 1 (Zahui B). Rebounds_Phoenix 47 (Turner 11), New York 34 (Zahui B 9). Assists_Phoenix 20 (Taurasi 9), New York 13 (Clarendon, Jones 4). Total Fouls_Phoenix 29, New York 30.

