Picault, Ferreira help FC Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-1

August 30, 2020 12:15 am
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Fabrice-Jean Picault and Jesús Ferreira scored goals 1:28 apart and FC Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-1 on Saturday night.

Picault, on the left side, cut back to evade a defender and then bent a right-footer around the out-stretched arms of goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh but just inside the post to open the scoring in the 11th minute. Ferreira beat a defender before putting away a side-netter to give FC Dallas (2-1-3) a 2-0 lead in the 12th.

Hassani Dotson ripped a rising left-footer into the corner of the net from well outside the area to pull Minnesota (3-2-2) within a goal in the 55th minute.

Reto Ziegler converted a penalty kick to cap the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The start of the second half was delayed about 45 minutes because of lightning in the area.

