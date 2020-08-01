Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller departs with left side discomfort

August 1, 2020 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller exited his start against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night because of discomfort on his left side.

Keller, one of Pittsburgh’s top young pitchers, was visited by a trainer after he bounced a curveball to Willson Contreras with two out in the third inning. After a short conversation, he walked off the mound and was replaced by Chris Stratton.

The 24-year-old Keller surrendered long solo homers by Ian Happ and Javier Báez earlier in the inning.

Keller was selected by the Pirates in the second round of the 2014 amateur draft and made his big league debut last May. He pitched five effective innings in a 5-1 victory at St. Louis in his first start this season.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps build urban farm to support food banks