Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|5
|3
|
|Sogard 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Hiura dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Gamel cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.122
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Holt rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|14
|7
|1
|5
|
|González 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Bell dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Moran 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Reynolds lf
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.205
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.085
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Tucker cf-rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|010_2
|5
|2
|Pittsburgh
|010
|300
|03x_7
|14
|0
E_Sogard (3), Arcia (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6. 3B_Reynolds (2). HR_Gamel (3), off Kuhl; Yelich (7), off Rodríguez; Reynolds (2), off Houser. RBIs_Gamel (8), Yelich (15), Reynolds 4 (5), Polanco (8), Tucker 2 (4). CS_Frazier (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Hiura 2, Urías, Holt); Pittsburgh 3 (Tucker, González). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 6; Pittsburgh 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Sogard 2, Arcia, Reynolds. GIDP_Holt, Murphy.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Smoak); Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Newman, Moran).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser L,1-2
|7
|
|9
|4
|4
|1
|3
|98
|3.72
|Claudio
|1
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|33
|5.19
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl W,1-1
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|84
|2.84
|Howard H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.00
|Hartlieb H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.53
|Rodríguez H,2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
|Kela
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.50
|Bashlor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|16.20
Kela pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Hartlieb 2-0, Bashlor 1-0. WP_Claudio.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.
T_2:53.
