Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2

August 21, 2020 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 5 3
Sogard 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Hiura dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Yelich lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .195
Gamel cf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .197
Narváez c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .122
Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333
Holt rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .100
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 14 7 1 5
González 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Bell dh 3 2 2 0 1 0 .217
Moran 1b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .237
Reynolds lf 4 3 3 4 0 0 .205
Polanco rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .085
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Tucker cf-rf 4 0 3 2 0 0 .256
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .174
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .182
Milwaukee 010 000 010_2 5 2
Pittsburgh 010 300 03x_7 14 0

E_Sogard (3), Arcia (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6. 3B_Reynolds (2). HR_Gamel (3), off Kuhl; Yelich (7), off Rodríguez; Reynolds (2), off Houser. RBIs_Gamel (8), Yelich (15), Reynolds 4 (5), Polanco (8), Tucker 2 (4). CS_Frazier (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Hiura 2, Urías, Holt); Pittsburgh 3 (Tucker, González). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 6; Pittsburgh 5 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Sogard 2, Arcia, Reynolds. GIDP_Holt, Murphy.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Smoak); Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Newman, Moran).

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser L,1-2 7 9 4 4 1 3 98 3.72
Claudio 1 5 3 3 0 2 33 5.19
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl W,1-1 5 2 1 1 3 1 84 2.84
Howard H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 4.00
Hartlieb H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 2.53
Rodríguez H,2 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 3.38
Kela 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 4.50
Bashlor 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 16.20

Kela pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Hartlieb 2-0, Bashlor 1-0. WP_Claudio.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_2:53.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II