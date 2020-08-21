Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 5 3 Sogard 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Hiura dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Yelich lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .195 Gamel cf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .197 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .122 Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333 Holt rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .100 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 14 7 1 5 González 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Bell dh 3 2 2 0 1 0 .217 Moran 1b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .237 Reynolds lf 4 3 3 4 0 0 .205 Polanco rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .085 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Tucker cf-rf 4 0 3 2 0 0 .256 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .174 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .182

Milwaukee 010 000 010_2 5 2 Pittsburgh 010 300 03x_7 14 0

E_Sogard (3), Arcia (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6. 3B_Reynolds (2). HR_Gamel (3), off Kuhl; Yelich (7), off Rodríguez; Reynolds (2), off Houser. RBIs_Gamel (8), Yelich (15), Reynolds 4 (5), Polanco (8), Tucker 2 (4). CS_Frazier (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Hiura 2, Urías, Holt); Pittsburgh 3 (Tucker, González). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 6; Pittsburgh 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Sogard 2, Arcia, Reynolds. GIDP_Holt, Murphy.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Smoak); Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Newman, Moran).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser L,1-2 7 9 4 4 1 3 98 3.72 Claudio 1 5 3 3 0 2 33 5.19

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl W,1-1 5 2 1 1 3 1 84 2.84 Howard H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 4.00 Hartlieb H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 2.53 Rodríguez H,2 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 3.38 Kela 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 4.50 Bashlor 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 16.20

Kela pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Hartlieb 2-0, Bashlor 1-0. WP_Claudio.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_2:53.

