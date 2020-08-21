Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|14
|7
|
|Sogard 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|González 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bell dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Gamel cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Reynolds lf
|4
|3
|3
|4
|
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker cf-rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|010
|300
|03x
|—
|7
E_Sogard (3), Arcia (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6. 3B_Reynolds (2). HR_Gamel (3), Yelich (7), Reynolds (2).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houser L,1-2
|7
|
|9
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Claudio
|1
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl W,1-1
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Howard H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hartlieb H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rodríguez H,2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kela
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bashlor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kela pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
WP_Claudio.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.
T_2:53.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.