Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2

August 21, 2020 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 36 7 14 7
Sogard 3b 4 0 0 0 González 3b 5 0 0 0
Hiura dh 4 0 0 0 Newman ss 4 0 0 0
Yelich lf 4 1 1 1 Bell dh 3 2 2 0
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 Moran 1b 4 2 3 0
Gamel cf 4 1 3 1 Reynolds lf 4 3 3 4
Narváez c 3 0 0 0 Polanco rf 4 0 1 1
Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0
Holt rf 3 0 0 0 Tucker cf-rf 4 0 3 2
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0
Murphy c 4 0 1 0
Milwaukee 010 000 010 2
Pittsburgh 010 300 03x 7

E_Sogard (3), Arcia (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6. 3B_Reynolds (2). HR_Gamel (3), Yelich (7), Reynolds (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Houser L,1-2 7 9 4 4 1 3
Claudio 1 5 3 3 0 2
Pittsburgh
Kuhl W,1-1 5 2 1 1 3 1
Howard H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Hartlieb H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Rodríguez H,2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Kela 0 1 0 0 0 0
Bashlor 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kela pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

WP_Claudio.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_2:53.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II