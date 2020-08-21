Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2

Milwaukee Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 36 7 14 7 Sogard 3b 4 0 0 0 González 3b 5 0 0 0 Hiura dh 4 0 0 0 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 4 1 1 1 Bell dh 3 2 2 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 Moran 1b 4 2 3 0 Gamel cf 4 1 3 1 Reynolds lf 4 3 3 4 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 Polanco rf 4 0 1 1 Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Holt rf 3 0 0 0 Tucker cf-rf 4 0 3 2 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 0

Milwaukee 010 000 010 — 2 Pittsburgh 010 300 03x — 7

E_Sogard (3), Arcia (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6. 3B_Reynolds (2). HR_Gamel (3), Yelich (7), Reynolds (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Houser L,1-2 7 9 4 4 1 3 Claudio 1 5 3 3 0 2

Pittsburgh Kuhl W,1-1 5 2 1 1 3 1 Howard H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Hartlieb H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Rodríguez H,2 1 1 1 1 0 1 Kela 0 1 0 0 0 0 Bashlor 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kela pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

WP_Claudio.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_2:53.

