Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Akiyama lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|a-Ervin ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bell dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moran 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Winker dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|González 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|Dyson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pittsburgh
|270
|000
|000
|—
|9
|Cincinnati
|010
|200
|111
|—
|6
DP_Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 7. 2B_González 2 (3), Castellanos (4), Winker (2), Senzel (4). HR_Frazier (2), Moran (5), Polanco (1), Senzel (1), Galvis (3), Barnhart (1). SB_Dyson (2).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams, W, 0-3
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Howard
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Hartlieb
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rodríguez, H, 0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kela
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeSclafani, L, 1-0
|2
|
|9
|9
|9
|2
|1
|Reed
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Lorenzen
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sims
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Hartlieb pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:21.
