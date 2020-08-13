Listen Live Sports

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6

August 13, 2020 8:48 pm
 
Pittsburgh Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 9 11 9 Totals 38 6 12 6
Frazier 2b 5 2 2 1 Akiyama lf 3 0 0 0
Newman ss 5 1 1 0 a-Ervin ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Bell dh 5 1 1 2 Castellanos rf 5 0 1 0
Moran 1b 5 2 2 2 Votto 1b 4 1 1 0
Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0
Polanco rf 3 1 1 2 Winker dh 4 1 2 0
González 3b 4 1 2 1 Senzel cf 4 1 3 4
Dyson cf 4 0 1 0 VanMeter 2b 4 0 0 0
Stallings c 3 1 1 1 Galvis ss 4 1 2 1
Barnhart c 4 1 1 1
Pittsburgh 270 000 000 9
Cincinnati 010 200 111 6

DP_Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 7. 2B_González 2 (3), Castellanos (4), Winker (2), Senzel (4). HR_Frazier (2), Moran (5), Polanco (1), Senzel (1), Galvis (3), Barnhart (1). SB_Dyson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Williams, W, 0-3 5 7 3 3 1 4
Howard 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3
Hartlieb 1 2 1 1 1 1
Rodríguez, H, 0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kela 1 2 1 1 0 1
Cincinnati
DeSclafani, L, 1-0 2 9 9 9 2 1
Reed 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
Lorenzen 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hartlieb pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:21.

