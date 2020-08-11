Listen Live Sports

Portland 2, Orlando City 1

August 11, 2020 11:04 pm
 
Orlando City 1 0 1
Portland 1 1 2

First half_1, Portland, Mabiala, 1 (Valeri), 27th minute; 2, Orlando City, Pereyra, 1 (Nani), 39th.

Second half_3, Portland, Zuparic, 1 (Ebobisse), 66th.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Jeff Attinella.

Yellow Cards_Mabiala, Portland, 44th; Carlos, Orlando City, 47th; Moutinho, Orlando City, 63rd; Chara, Portland, 70th; Villafana, Portland, 73rd; Nani, Orlando City, 73rd; Ruan, Orlando City, 85th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Kyle Atkins, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 87th); Jhegson Mendez (Junior Urso, 71st), Nani, Mauricio Pereyra, Oriol Rosell (Santiago Patino, 81st); Tesho Akindele (Daryl Dike, 81st), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 71st).

Portland_Steve Clark; Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Villafana, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Felipe Mora, 89th), Diego Chara, Diego Valeri (Bill Tuiloma, 90th+1), Eryk Williamson; Jeremy Ebobisse (Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 68th), Marvin Loria (Andy Polo, 68th).

