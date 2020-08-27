Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 27, 2020 11:30 am
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ARIZONA -150 Colorado +140
at NEW YORK OFF Miami OFF
at WASHINGTON -175 Philadelphia +163
Cincinnati -122 at MILWAUKEE +112
at MILWAUKEE -128 Cincinnati +118
Los Angeles (Game one) -230 at SAN FRANCISCO +210
Los Angeles (Game twp -235 at SAN FRANCISCO +215
at ST. LOUIS (Game one) -160 Pittsburgh +150
at ST. LOUIS (Game two -162 Pittsburgh +152
American League
at TORONTO -197 Boston +182
at TAMPA BAY -168 Baltimore +158
Minnesota -147 at DETROIT +137
Oakland -187 at TEXAS +172
Interleague
at SAN DIEGO (Game one) -230 Seattle +210
at SAN DIEGO (Game two) -210 Seattle +190
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Utah 2 (220½) Denver
LA Clippers 10 (238) Dallas
Toronto 2 (216) Boston
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Islanders -110 Philadelphia +100
Vegas -190 Vancouver +175
Friday
Tampa Bay -115 Boston +105
Colorado -140 Dallas +130

