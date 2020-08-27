|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ARIZONA
|-150
|Colorado
|+140
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|-175
|Philadelphia
|+163
|Cincinnati
|-122
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-128
|Cincinnati
|+118
|Los Angeles (Game one)
|-230
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+210
|Los Angeles (Game twp
|-235
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+215
|at ST. LOUIS (Game one)
|-160
|Pittsburgh
|+150
|at ST. LOUIS (Game two
|-162
|Pittsburgh
|+152
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-197
|Boston
|+182
|at TAMPA BAY
|-168
|Baltimore
|+158
|Minnesota
|-147
|at
|DETROIT
|+137
|Oakland
|-187
|at
|TEXAS
|+172
|Interleague
|at SAN DIEGO (Game one)
|-230
|Seattle
|+210
|at SAN DIEGO (Game two)
|-210
|Seattle
|+190
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Utah
|2
|(220½)
|Denver
|LA Clippers
|10
|(238)
|Dallas
|Toronto
|2
|(216)
|Boston
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7
|(47)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(42)
|Tennessee
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|NY Islanders
|-110
|Philadelphia
|+100
|Vegas
|-190
|Vancouver
|+175
|Friday
|Tampa Bay
|-115
|Boston
|+105
|Colorado
|-140
|Dallas
|+130
