August 28, 2020 11:29 am
 
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -140 Atlanta +130
Chicago -126 at CINCINNATI +116
at MILWAUKEE -210 Pittsburgh +190
at COLORADO -105 San Diego -105
at ARIZONA -160 San Francisco +150
American League
at TORONTO OFF Baltimore OFF
Minnesota (Game one) -145 at DETROIT +135
at DETROITGame two) OFF Minnesota OFF
at CHICAGO -143 Kansas City +133
at HOUSTON -114 Oakland +104
at LOS ANGELES -188 Seattle +173
Interleague
at NY YANKEES (Game one) -132 NY Mets +122
at NY YANKEES (Game two) OFF NY Mets OFF
at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Washington -154 at BOSTON +144
Cleveland -127 at ST. LOUIS +117
LA Dodgers -215 at TEXAS +195
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -110 Boston +100
NY Islanders -117 Philadelphia +107
Vegas -195 Vancouver +180
Sunday
Colorado -133 Dallas +123

