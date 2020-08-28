|Saturday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI (Game One)
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI (Game Two)
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-165
|Pittsburgh
|+155
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-137
|San
|Francisco
|+127
|Saturday
|American League
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at DETROIT (Game One)
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at DETROIT (Game Two)
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-125
|Oakland
|+115
|at Los Angeles
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES
|OFF
|NY
|Mets
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-127
|Cleveland
|+117
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-146
|at
|TEXAS
|+136
|at BOSTON
|-105
|Washington
|-105
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|13
|(226)
|Orlando
|Houston
|4½
|(224½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|LA Lakers
|13½
|(223)
|Portland
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-113
|Boston
|+103
|NY Islanders
|-115
|Philadelphia
|+105
|Vegas
|-195
|Vancouver
|+180
|Sunday
|Colorado
|-135
|Dallas
|+125
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(47)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(42)
|Tennessee
