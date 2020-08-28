Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 28, 2020 5:32 pm
 
Saturday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Atlanta OFF
at CINCINNATI (Game One) OFF Chicago OFF
at CINCINNATI (Game Two) OFF Chicago OFF
at MILWAUKEE -165 Pittsburgh +155
at COLORADO OFF San Diego OFF
at ARIZONA -137 San Francisco +127
Saturday
American League
at CHICAGO OFF Kansas City OFF
at DETROIT (Game One) OFF Minnesota OFF
at DETROIT (Game Two) OFF Minnesota OFF
at TORONTO OFF Baltimore OFF
at HOUSTON -125 Oakland +115
at Los Angeles OFF Seattle OFF
Interleague
at NY YANKEES OFF NY Mets OFF
at ST. LOUIS -127 Cleveland +117
at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF
LA Dodgers -146 at TEXAS +136
at BOSTON -105 Washington -105
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 13 (226) Orlando
Houston (224½) Oklahoma City
LA Lakers 13½ (223) Portland
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -113 Boston +103
NY Islanders -115 Philadelphia +105
Vegas -195 Vancouver +180
Sunday
Colorado -135 Dallas +125
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

