Saturday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA OFF Atlanta OFF at CINCINNATI (Game One) OFF Chicago OFF at CINCINNATI (Game Two) OFF Chicago OFF at MILWAUKEE -165 Pittsburgh +155 at COLORADO OFF San Diego OFF at ARIZONA -137 San Francisco +127 Saturday American League at CHICAGO OFF Kansas City OFF at DETROIT (Game One) OFF Minnesota OFF at DETROIT (Game Two) OFF Minnesota OFF at TORONTO OFF Baltimore OFF at HOUSTON -125 Oakland +115 at Los Angeles OFF Seattle OFF Interleague at NY YANKEES OFF NY Mets OFF at ST. LOUIS -127 Cleveland +117 at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF LA Dodgers -146 at TEXAS +136 at BOSTON -105 Washington -105 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 13 (226) Orlando Houston 4½ (224½) Oklahoma City LA Lakers 13½ (223) Portland National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -113 Boston +103 NY Islanders -115 Philadelphia +105 Vegas -195 Vancouver +180 Sunday Colorado -135 Dallas +125 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6½ (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (47) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 1½ (42) Tennessee

