|Sunday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-135
|Chicago
|+125
|at MILWAUKEE
|-215
|Pittsburgh
|+195
|San Diego
|-141
|at
|COLORADO
|+131
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|San
|Francisco
|+120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|Sunday
|American League
|Minnesota
|-190
|at
|DETROIT
|+175
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-105
|Oakland
|-105
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at Los Angeles
|-179
|Seattle
|+167
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES (Game One)
|OFF
|NY
|Mets
|OFF
|at NY YANKEES (Game Two)
|OFF
|NY
|Mets
|OFF
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Washington
|-107
|at
|BOSTON
|-103
|at ST. LOUIS
|-105
|Cleveland
|-105
|LA Dodgers
|-215
|at
|TEXAS
|+195
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|2½
|(216)
|Boston
|LA Clippers
|10½
|(238½)
|Dallas
|Utah
|2½
|(219½)
|Denver
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|-135
|Dallas
|+125
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|NY
|Islanders
|OFF
|Vegas
|OFF
|Vancouver
|OFF
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(47)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(42)
|Tennessee
