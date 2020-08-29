Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 29, 2020
 
Sunday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -135 Chicago +125
at MILWAUKEE -215 Pittsburgh +195
San Diego -141 at COLORADO +131
at ARIZONA -130 San Francisco +120
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Atlanta OFF
Sunday
American League
Minnesota -190 at DETROIT +175
at CHICAGO OFF Kansas City OFF
at HOUSTON -105 Oakland -105
at TORONTO OFF Baltimore OFF
at Los Angeles -179 Seattle +167
Interleague
at NY YANKEES (Game One) OFF NY Mets OFF
at NY YANKEES (Game Two) OFF NY Mets OFF
at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Washington -107 at BOSTON -103
at ST. LOUIS -105 Cleveland -105
LA Dodgers -215 at TEXAS +195
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto (216) Boston
LA Clippers 10½ (238½) Dallas
Utah (219½) Denver
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Colorado -135 Dallas +125
Philadelphia OFF NY Islanders OFF
Vegas OFF Vancouver OFF
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee

