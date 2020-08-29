Sunday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -135 Chicago +125 at MILWAUKEE -215 Pittsburgh +195 San Diego -141 at COLORADO +131 at ARIZONA -130 San Francisco +120 at PHILADELPHIA OFF Atlanta OFF Sunday American League Minnesota -190 at DETROIT +175 at CHICAGO OFF Kansas City OFF at HOUSTON -105 Oakland -105 at TORONTO OFF Baltimore OFF at Los Angeles -179 Seattle +167 Interleague at NY YANKEES (Game One) OFF NY Mets OFF at NY YANKEES (Game Two) OFF NY Mets OFF at MIAMI OFF Tampa Bay OFF Washington -107 at BOSTON -103 at ST. LOUIS -105 Cleveland -105 LA Dodgers -215 at TEXAS +195 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 2½ (216) Boston LA Clippers 10½ (238½) Dallas Utah 2½ (219½) Denver National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Colorado -135 Dallas +125 Philadelphia OFF NY Islanders OFF Vegas OFF Vancouver OFF NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6½ (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (47) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 1½ (42) Tennessee

