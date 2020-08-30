Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 30, 2020 5:06 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -116 St. Louis +106
at PHILADELPHIA -115 Washington +105
at MILWAUKEE OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at COLORADO OFF San Diego OFF
at NEW YORK OFF Miami OFF
American League
at TORONTO OFF Baltimore OFF
at LOS ANGELES OFF Seattle OFF
at NEW YORK -141 Tampa Bay +131
Cleveland -220 at KANSAS CITY +200
at MINNESOTA OFF Chicago OFF
Interleague
at BOSTON OFF Atlanta OFF
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Houston (225½) Oklahoma City
Milwaukee (223) Miami
Tuesday
Toronto 1 (216) Boston
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
Tampa Bay -117 Boston +107
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

