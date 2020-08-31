Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -118 St. Louis +108 at PHILADELPHIA -132 Washington +122 at MILWAUKEE OFF Pittsburgh OFF at COLORADO -110 San Diego +100 at NEW YORK -265 Miami +235 American League at TORONTO -175 Baltimore +163 at LOS ANGELES -144 Seattle +134 at NEW YORK -143 Tampa Bay +133 Cleveland -220 at KANSAS CITY +200 Chicago -128 at MINNESOTA +118 Interleague Atlanta -185 at BOSTON +170 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Houston 5½ (226½) Oklahoma City Milwaukee 5½ (224) Miami Tuesday Toronto 1½ (216) Boston Utah 1 (218½) Denver National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -120 Boston +110 Colorado -133 Dallas +123 Tuesday Philadelphia -105 NY Islanders -105 Vegas -220 Vancouver +200 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 2½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6½ (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3 (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (47) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (51) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 1½ (42) Tennessee

