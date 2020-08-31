|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-118
|St.
|Louis
|+108
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-132
|Washington
|+122
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|-110
|San
|Diego
|+100
|at NEW YORK
|-265
|Miami
|+235
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-175
|Baltimore
|+163
|at LOS ANGELES
|-144
|Seattle
|+134
|at NEW YORK
|-143
|Tampa
|Bay
|+133
|Cleveland
|-220
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+200
|Chicago
|-128
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+118
|Interleague
|Atlanta
|-185
|at
|BOSTON
|+170
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Houston
|5½
|(226½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Milwaukee
|5½
|(224)
|Miami
|Tuesday
|Toronto
|1½
|(216)
|Boston
|Utah
|1
|(218½)
|Denver
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|Boston
|+110
|Colorado
|-133
|Dallas
|+123
|Tuesday
|Philadelphia
|-105
|NY
|Islanders
|-105
|Vegas
|-220
|Vancouver
|+200
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|2½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(47)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(51)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(42)
|Tennessee
