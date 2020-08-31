Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 31, 2020 11:32 am
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -118 St. Louis +108
at PHILADELPHIA -132 Washington +122
at MILWAUKEE OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at COLORADO -110 San Diego +100
at NEW YORK -265 Miami +235
American League
at TORONTO -175 Baltimore +163
at LOS ANGELES -144 Seattle +134
at NEW YORK -143 Tampa Bay +133
Cleveland -220 at KANSAS CITY +200
Chicago -128 at MINNESOTA +118
Interleague
Atlanta -185 at BOSTON +170
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Houston (226½) Oklahoma City
Milwaukee (224) Miami
Tuesday
Toronto (216) Boston
Utah 1 (218½) Denver
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -120 Boston +110
Colorado -133 Dallas +123
Tuesday
Philadelphia -105 NY Islanders -105
Vegas -220 Vancouver +200
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (51) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee

