Pregame.com Line

August 31, 2020 7:10 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -150 St. Louis +140
Chicago -150 at PITTSBURGH +140
at PHILADELPHIA -143 Washington +133
at COLORADO OFF San Francisco OFF
at Los Angeles -245 Arizona +225
American League
at NEW YORK OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at KANSAS CITY OFF Cleveland OFF
Chicago -127 at MINNESOTA +117
at HOUSTON OFF Texas OFF
Interleague
at MIAMI OFF Toronto OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF NY Mets OFF
at BOSTON OFF Atlanta OFF
at MILWAUKEE -165 Detroit +155
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto (217) Boston
Denver 1 (218½) Utah
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Islanders -117 Philadelphia +107
Vegas -230 Vancouver +210
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SOUTHERN MISS 16 14½ (53½) South Alabama
at UAB OFF OFF (OFF) Central Arkansas
Saturday
at MEMPHIS 16 19 (72) Arkansas St
SMU 17 22½ (70½) at TEXAS STATE
at ARMY 5 (54½) Middle Tennessee
at MARSHALL OFF OFF (OFF) Eastern Kentucky
at NORTH TEXAS OFF OFF (OFF) Houston Baptist
at UTEP OFF OFF (OFF) Stephen F Austin
Monday
at NAVY 1 (53) BYU
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (51) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (41½) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

