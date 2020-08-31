|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-150
|St.
|Louis
|+140
|Chicago
|-150
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+140
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-143
|Washington
|+133
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at Los Angeles
|-245
|Arizona
|+225
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|Chicago
|-127
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+117
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Interleague
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|NY
|Mets
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-165
|Detroit
|+155
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|1½
|(217)
|Boston
|Denver
|1
|(218½)
|Utah
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|NY Islanders
|-117
|Philadelphia
|+107
|Vegas
|-230
|Vancouver
|+210
|College Football
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|16
|14½
|(53½)
|South
|Alabama
|at UAB
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Central
|Arkansas
|Saturday
|at MEMPHIS
|16
|19
|(72)
|Arkansas
|St
|SMU
|17
|22½
|(70½)
|at
|TEXAS
|STATE
|at ARMY
|5
|3½
|(54½)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at MARSHALL
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Eastern
|Kentucky
|at NORTH TEXAS
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|Baptist
|at UTEP
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Stephen
|F
|Austin
|Monday
|at NAVY
|2½
|1
|(53)
|BYU
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|2½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7½
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(47)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(51)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(41½)
|Tennessee
