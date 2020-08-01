Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 1, 2020 5:42 pm
 
Sunday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -113 at ATLANTA +103
at Milwaukee (Game 1) OFF St.Louis OFF
at Milwaukee (Game 2) OFF St.Louis OFF
San Diego -133 at COLORADO +123
at CHICAGO -200 Pittsburgh +180
Los Angeles -158 at ARIZONA +148
American League
Tampa Bay -190 at BALTIMORE +175
at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF
at KANSAS CITY OFF Chicago OFF
at MINNESOTA -110 Cleveland +100
Houston -125 at LOS ANGELES +115
at SEATTLE OFF Oakland OFF
Interleague
at DETROIT (Game 1) OFF Cincinnati OFF
at DETROIT (Game 2) OFF Cincinnati OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -108 Texas -102
NBA
Sunday
Brooklyn 2 (234½) Washington
Boston (229) Portland
Memphis (235½) San Antonio
Orlando (226) Sacramento
Milwaukee (242) Houston
Dallas (235½) Phoenix
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10½ (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee
NHL
Sunday
at TORONTO -148 Columbus +138
Nashville -130 Arizona +120
Minnesota -108 Vancouver -102
Boston -123 Philadelphia +113
Colorado -110 St. Louis +100

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

