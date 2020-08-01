|Sunday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-113
|at
|ATLANTA
|+103
|at Milwaukee (Game 1)
|OFF
|St.Louis
|OFF
|at Milwaukee (Game 2)
|OFF
|St.Louis
|OFF
|San Diego
|-133
|at
|COLORADO
|+123
|at CHICAGO
|-200
|Pittsburgh
|+180
|Los Angeles
|-158
|at
|ARIZONA
|+148
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-190
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+175
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-110
|Cleveland
|+100
|Houston
|-125
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+115
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|Interleague
|at DETROIT (Game 1)
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at DETROIT (Game 2)
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-108
|Texas
|-102
|NBA
|Sunday
|Brooklyn
|2
|(234½)
|Washington
|Boston
|4½
|(229)
|Portland
|Memphis
|2½
|(235½)
|San
|Antonio
|Orlando
|2½
|(226)
|Sacramento
|Milwaukee
|3½
|(242)
|Houston
|Dallas
|5½
|(235½)
|Phoenix
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10½
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
|NHL
|Sunday
|at TORONTO
|-148
|Columbus
|+138
|Nashville
|-130
|Arizona
|+120
|Minnesota
|-108
|Vancouver
|-102
|Boston
|-123
|Philadelphia
|+113
|Colorado
|-110
|St.
|Louis
|+100
