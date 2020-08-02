Listen Live Sports

Monday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -125 at ATLANTA +115
at COLORADO -141 San Francisco +131
Los Angeles -133 at SAN DIEGO +123
American League
Oakland -174 at SEATTLE +162
at NEW YORK -315 Philadelphia +285
Interleague
at CINCINNATI -120 Cleveland +110
at MINNESOTA -225 Pittsburgh +205
at MILWAUKEE OFF Chicago WS OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -150 Kansas City +140
NBA
Monday
Miami OFF OFF Toronto
Indiana (227½) Washington
Oklahoma City OFF OFF Denver
New Orleans 3 (239) Memphis
Philadelphia 7 (229) San Antonio
LA Lakers 6 (219) Utah
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee
NHL
Sunday
at EDMONTON -132 Chicago +122
Carolina -148 NY Rangers +138
Calgary -142 Winnipeg +132
Pittsburgh -165 Montreal +155
Vegas -124 Dallas +125
Tampa Bay -135 Washington +125

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

