|Monday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-125
|at
|ATLANTA
|+115
|at COLORADO
|-141
|San
|Francisco
|+131
|Los Angeles
|-133
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+123
|American League
|Oakland
|-174
|at
|SEATTLE
|+162
|at NEW YORK
|-315
|Philadelphia
|+285
|Interleague
|at CINCINNATI
|-120
|Cleveland
|+110
|at MINNESOTA
|-225
|Pittsburgh
|+205
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Chicago
|WS
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-150
|Kansas
|City
|+140
|NBA
|Monday
|Miami
|OFF
|OFF
|Toronto
|Indiana
|7½
|(227½)
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|OFF
|OFF
|Denver
|New Orleans
|3
|(239)
|Memphis
|Philadelphia
|7
|(229)
|San
|Antonio
|LA Lakers
|6
|(219)
|Utah
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
|NHL
|Sunday
|at EDMONTON
|-132
|Chicago
|+122
|Carolina
|-148
|NY
|Rangers
|+138
|Calgary
|-142
|Winnipeg
|+132
|Pittsburgh
|-165
|Montreal
|+155
|Vegas
|-124
|Dallas
|+125
|Tampa Bay
|-135
|Washington
|+125
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.