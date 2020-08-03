Tuesday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -140 New York +130 at COLORADO -177 San Francisco +165 Los Angeles -135 at SAN DIEGO +125

American League at TAMPA BAY -147 Boston +137 at OAKLAND -142 Texas +132 Los Angeles -177 at SEATTLE +165 Interleague at MINNESOTA -205 Pittsburgh +185 Cleveland -165 at CINCINNATI +155 at ATLANTA -160 Toronto +150 at MILWAUKEE -109 Chicago WS -101 at CHICAGO CUBS -195 Kansas City +180 Houston -110 at ARIZONA +100 at NY YANKEES -150 Philadelphia +140 at BALTIMORE OFF Miami OFF NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee OFF (OFF) Brooklyn Dallas 5½ (237) Sacramento LA Clippers 9 (230) Phoenix Orlando OFF (OFF) Indiana Boston 3 (223) Miami Houston 5 (244) Portland National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE NY Islanders -119 Florida +109 Winnipeg OFF Calgary OFF at TORONTO -143 Columbus +133 Carolina -145 NY Rangers +135 Minnesota -115 Vancouver +105 Nashville -129 Arizona +119 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee

