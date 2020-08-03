Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 3, 2020
 
Tuesday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -140 New York +130
at COLORADO -177 San Francisco +165
Los Angeles -135 at SAN DIEGO +125

American League
at TAMPA BAY -147 Boston +137
at OAKLAND -142 Texas +132
Los Angeles -177 at SEATTLE +165
Interleague
at MINNESOTA -205 Pittsburgh +185
Cleveland -165 at CINCINNATI +155
at ATLANTA -160 Toronto +150
at MILWAUKEE -109 Chicago WS -101
at CHICAGO CUBS -195 Kansas City +180
Houston -110 at ARIZONA +100
at NY YANKEES -150 Philadelphia +140
at BALTIMORE OFF Miami OFF
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
Dallas (237) Sacramento
LA Clippers 9 (230) Phoenix
Orlando OFF (OFF) Indiana
Boston 3 (223) Miami
Houston 5 (244) Portland
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Islanders -119 Florida +109
Winnipeg OFF Calgary OFF
at TORONTO -143 Columbus +133
Carolina -145 NY Rangers +135
Minnesota -115 Vancouver +105
Nashville -129 Arizona +119
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

