|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-148
|New
|York
|+138
|at COLORADO
|-163
|San
|Francisco
|+153
|Los Angeles
|-125
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+115
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-138
|Boston
|+128
|at OAKLAND
|-151
|Texas
|+141
|Los Angeles
|-195
|at
|SEATTLE
|+180
|Interleague
|at MINNESOTA
|-200
|Pittsburgh
|+180
|Cleveland
|-157
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+147
|at ATLANTA
|-170
|Toronto
|+158
|at MILWAUKEE
|-125
|Chicago
|WS
|+115
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-187
|Kansas
|City
|+172
|Houston
|-123
|at
|ARIZONA
|+113
|at BALTIMORE
|-126
|Miami
|+116
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|18½
|(231)
|Brooklyn
|Dallas
|5½
|(236½)
|Sacramento
|LA Clippers
|9
|(230)
|Phoenix
|Orlando
|1½
|(225)
|Indiana
|Boston
|3½
|(220½)
|Miami
|Houston
|4
|(244)
|Portland
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|NY Islanders
|-117
|Florida
|+107
|Calgary
|-147
|Winnipeg
|+137
|at TORONTO
|-143
|Columbus
|+133
|Carolina
|-143
|NY
|Rangers
|+133
|Minnesota
|-112
|Vancouver
|+102
|Nashville
|-133
|Arizona
|+123
