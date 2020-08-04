Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 4, 2020 11:37 am
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -148 New York +138
at COLORADO -163 San Francisco +153
Los Angeles -125 at SAN DIEGO +115
American League
at TAMPA BAY -138 Boston +128
at OAKLAND -151 Texas +141
Los Angeles -195 at SEATTLE +180
Interleague
at MINNESOTA -200 Pittsburgh +180
Cleveland -157 at CINCINNATI +147
at ATLANTA -170 Toronto +158
at MILWAUKEE -125 Chicago WS +115
at CHICAGO CUBS -187 Kansas City +172
Houston -123 at ARIZONA +113
at BALTIMORE -126 Miami +116
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 18½ (231) Brooklyn
Dallas (236½) Sacramento
LA Clippers 9 (230) Phoenix
Orlando (225) Indiana
Boston (220½) Miami
Houston 4 (244) Portland
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Islanders -117 Florida +107
Calgary -147 Winnipeg +137
at TORONTO -143 Columbus +133
Carolina -143 NY Rangers +133
Minnesota -112 Vancouver +102
Nashville -133 Arizona +123

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

