Pregame.com Line

August 4, 2020 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
      
Wednesday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -195 New York +180
at COLORADO -163 San Francisco +153
Los Angeles -135 at SAN DIEGO +125
Wednesday
American League
at TAMPA BAY -161 Boston +151
at OAKLAND -174 Texas +162
Los Angeles -154 at SEATTLE +144
Interleague
Minnesota -175 at PITTSBURGH +163
at CLEVELAND -119 Cincinnati +109
at ATLANTA -135 Toronto +125
Chicago Cubs -210 at KANSAS CITY +190
at CHICAGO WS -141 Milwaukee +131
Houston -153 at ARIZONA +143
at PHILADELPHIA (Game One) OFF NY Yankees OFF
at PHILADELPHIA (Game Two) OFF NY Yankees OFF
at BALTIMORE (Game One) OFF Miami OFF
at BALTIMORE (Game Two) OFF Miami OFF
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Utah 4 (225) Memphis
Philadelphia 10½ (233) Washington
San Antonio OFF (OFF) Denver
LA Lakers OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
Toronto 5 (224½) Orlando
Boston OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Islanders -119 Florida +109
Arizona OFF Nashville OFF
Boston -110 Tampa Bay +100
Colorado -124 Dallas +114
Pittsburgh -165 Montreal +155
at EDMONTON -137 Chicago -127
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

