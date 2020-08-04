|Wednesday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-195
|New
|York
|+180
|at COLORADO
|-163
|San
|Francisco
|+153
|Los Angeles
|-135
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+125
|Wednesday
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-161
|Boston
|+151
|at OAKLAND
|-174
|Texas
|+162
|Los Angeles
|-154
|at
|SEATTLE
|+144
|Interleague
|Minnesota
|-175
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+163
|at CLEVELAND
|-119
|Cincinnati
|+109
|at ATLANTA
|-135
|Toronto
|+125
|Chicago Cubs
|-210
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+190
|at CHICAGO WS
|-141
|Milwaukee
|+131
|Houston
|-153
|at
|ARIZONA
|+143
|at PHILADELPHIA (Game One)
|OFF
|NY
|Yankees
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA (Game Two)
|OFF
|NY
|Yankees
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE (Game One)
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE (Game Two)
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Utah
|4
|(225)
|Memphis
|Philadelphia
|10½
|(233)
|Washington
|San Antonio
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|LA Lakers
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Toronto
|5
|(224½)
|Orlando
|Boston
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|NY Islanders
|-119
|Florida
|+109
|Arizona
|OFF
|Nashville
|OFF
|Boston
|-110
|Tampa
|Bay
|+100
|Colorado
|-124
|Dallas
|+114
|Pittsburgh
|-165
|Montreal
|+155
|at EDMONTON
|-137
|Chicago
|-127
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
