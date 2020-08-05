Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 5, 2020 12:10 pm
 
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -210 New York +190
at COLORADO -157 San Francisco +147
Los Angeles -129 at SAN DIEGO +119
American League
at TAMPA BAY -142 Boston +132
at OAKLAND -165 Texas +155
Los Angeles -126 at SEATTLE +116
Interleague
Minnesota -172 at PITTSBURGH +160
at CLEVELAND -157 Cincinnati +147
at ATLANTA -125 Toronto +115
Chicago Cubs -190 at KANSAS CITY +175
at CHICAGO WS -112 Milwaukee +102
Houston -138 at ARIZONA +128
NY Yankees(Game1) -130 at PHILADELPHIA +120
NY Yankees(Game2) -116 at PHILADELPHIA +106
at BALTIMORE (Game 1) -125 Miami +115
at BALTIMORE (Game 2) -110 Miami +100
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Utah (221½) Memphis
Philadelphia 10½ (229) Washington
Denver 3 (227) San Antonio
LA Lakers 6 (217½) Oklahoma City
Toronto 7 (223) Orlando
Boston (226) Brooklyn
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Islanders -117 Florida +107
Nashville -126 Arizona +116
Boston -111 Tampa Bay +101
Colorado -125 Dallas +115
Pittsburgh -167 Montreal +157
at EDMONTON -122 Chicago +112

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer