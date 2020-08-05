|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-210
|New
|York
|+190
|at COLORADO
|-157
|San
|Francisco
|+147
|Los Angeles
|-129
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+119
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-142
|Boston
|+132
|at OAKLAND
|-165
|Texas
|+155
|Los Angeles
|-126
|at
|SEATTLE
|+116
|Interleague
|Minnesota
|-172
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+160
|at CLEVELAND
|-157
|Cincinnati
|+147
|at ATLANTA
|-125
|Toronto
|+115
|Chicago Cubs
|-190
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+175
|at CHICAGO WS
|-112
|Milwaukee
|+102
|Houston
|-138
|at
|ARIZONA
|+128
|NY Yankees(Game1)
|-130
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+120
|NY Yankees(Game2)
|-116
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+106
|at BALTIMORE (Game 1)
|-125
|Miami
|+115
|at BALTIMORE (Game 2)
|-110
|Miami
|+100
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Utah
|5½
|(221½)
|Memphis
|Philadelphia
|10½
|(229)
|Washington
|Denver
|3
|(227)
|San
|Antonio
|LA Lakers
|6
|(217½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Toronto
|7
|(223)
|Orlando
|Boston
|8½
|(226)
|Brooklyn
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|NY Islanders
|-117
|Florida
|+107
|Nashville
|-126
|Arizona
|+116
|Boston
|-111
|Tampa
|Bay
|+101
|Colorado
|-125
|Dallas
|+115
|Pittsburgh
|-167
|Montreal
|+157
|at EDMONTON
|-122
|Chicago
|+112
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.