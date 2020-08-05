Thursday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO OFF San Francisco OFF Thursday American League at OAKLAND -152 Texas +142 Los Angeles -163 at SEATTLE +153 Interleague Minnesota -185 at PITTSBURGH +170 at CLEVELAND -119 Cincinnati +109 at ATLANTA -134 Toronto +124 Chicago Cubs -165 at KANSAS CITY +155 Houston -135 at ARIZONA +125 at CHICAGO WS -130 Milwaukee +120 NY Yankees -155 at PHILADELPHIA +145 at BALTIMORE OFF Miami OFF NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 4 (234½) Sacramento Milwaukee OFF (OFF) Miami Indiana 3 (228½) Phoenix LA Clippers 4 (231½) Dallas Denver OFF (OFF) Portland Houston OFF (OFF) LA Lakers National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Calgary -159 Winnipeg +149 at TORONTO -152 Columbus +142 Washington -124 Philadelphia +114 Minnesota -112 Vancouver +102 Vegas -115 St. Louis +105 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee

