Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 5, 2020 5:37 pm
 
< a min read
      
Thursday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO OFF San Francisco OFF
Thursday
American League
at OAKLAND -152 Texas +142
Los Angeles -163 at SEATTLE +153
Interleague
Minnesota -185 at PITTSBURGH +170
at CLEVELAND -119 Cincinnati +109
at ATLANTA -134 Toronto +124
Chicago Cubs -165 at KANSAS CITY +155
Houston -135 at ARIZONA +125
at CHICAGO WS -130 Milwaukee +120
NY Yankees -155 at PHILADELPHIA +145
at BALTIMORE OFF Miami OFF
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans 4 (234½) Sacramento
Milwaukee OFF (OFF) Miami
Indiana 3 (228½) Phoenix
LA Clippers 4 (231½) Dallas
Denver OFF (OFF) Portland
Houston OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Calgary -159 Winnipeg +149
at TORONTO -152 Columbus +142
Washington -124 Philadelphia +114
Minnesota -112 Vancouver +102
Vegas -115 St. Louis +105
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F/A-18F Super Hornet launches from USS Gerald R. Ford