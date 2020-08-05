|Thursday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|Thursday
|American League
|at OAKLAND
|-152
|Texas
|+142
|Los Angeles
|-163
|at
|SEATTLE
|+153
|Interleague
|Minnesota
|-185
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+170
|at CLEVELAND
|-119
|Cincinnati
|+109
|at ATLANTA
|-134
|Toronto
|+124
|Chicago Cubs
|-165
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+155
|Houston
|-135
|at
|ARIZONA
|+125
|at CHICAGO WS
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+120
|NY Yankees
|-155
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+145
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New Orleans
|4
|(234½)
|Sacramento
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|Indiana
|3
|(228½)
|Phoenix
|LA Clippers
|4
|(231½)
|Dallas
|Denver
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|Houston
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Calgary
|-159
|Winnipeg
|+149
|at TORONTO
|-152
|Columbus
|+142
|Washington
|-124
|Philadelphia
|+114
|Minnesota
|-112
|Vancouver
|+102
|Vegas
|-115
|St.
|Louis
|+105
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
