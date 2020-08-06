Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 6, 2020 5:27 pm
 
Friday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -105 Atlanta -105
at NEW YORK OFF Miami OFF
Cincinnati -125 at MILWAUKEE +115
at ST. LOUIS -145 Chicago +135
at SAN DIEGO -123 Arizona +113
at Los Angeles -250 San Francisco +220
Friday
American League
at TAMPA BAY -113 New York +103
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
Minnesota -175 at KANSAS CITY +163
at CHICAGO -105 Cleveland -105
Los Angeles -154 at TEXAS +144
Houston -108 at OAKLAND -102
Interleague
at WASHINGTON -195 Baltimore +180
Detroit -117 at PITTSBURGH +107
Colorado -108 at SEATTLE -102
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Utah (227) San Antonio
Oklahoma City 3 (224½) Memphis
Brooklyn OFF (OFF) Sacramento
Philadelphia OFF (OFF) Orlando
New Orleans OFF (OFF) Washington
Toronto 3 (218) Boston
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Islanders -124 Florida +114
Nashville -141 Arizona +131
Pittsburgh -155 Montreal +145
at TORONTO OFF Columbus OFF
at EDMONTON -133 Chicago +123
Minnesota OFF Vancouver OFF
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

