Friday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -105 Atlanta -105 at NEW YORK OFF Miami OFF Cincinnati -125 at MILWAUKEE +115 at ST. LOUIS -145 Chicago +135 at SAN DIEGO -123 Arizona +113 at Los Angeles -250 San Francisco +220 Friday American League at TAMPA BAY -113 New York +103 at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF Minnesota -175 at KANSAS CITY +163 at CHICAGO -105 Cleveland -105 Los Angeles -154 at TEXAS +144 Houston -108 at OAKLAND -102 Interleague at WASHINGTON -195 Baltimore +180 Detroit -117 at PITTSBURGH +107 Colorado -108 at SEATTLE -102 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Utah 2½ (227) San Antonio Oklahoma City 3 (224½) Memphis Brooklyn OFF (OFF) Sacramento Philadelphia OFF (OFF) Orlando New Orleans OFF (OFF) Washington Toronto 3 (218) Boston National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE NY Islanders -124 Florida +114 Nashville -141 Arizona +131 Pittsburgh -155 Montreal +145 at TORONTO OFF Columbus OFF at EDMONTON -133 Chicago +123 Minnesota OFF Vancouver OFF NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.