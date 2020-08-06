|Friday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-105
|Atlanta
|-105
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|-125
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+115
|at ST. LOUIS
|-145
|Chicago
|+135
|at SAN DIEGO
|-123
|Arizona
|+113
|at Los Angeles
|-250
|San
|Francisco
|+220
|Friday
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-113
|New
|York
|+103
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-175
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+163
|at CHICAGO
|-105
|Cleveland
|-105
|Los Angeles
|-154
|at
|TEXAS
|+144
|Houston
|-108
|at
|OAKLAND
|-102
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|-195
|Baltimore
|+180
|Detroit
|-117
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+107
|Colorado
|-108
|at
|SEATTLE
|-102
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Utah
|2½
|(227)
|San
|Antonio
|Oklahoma City
|3
|(224½)
|Memphis
|Brooklyn
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|New Orleans
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|Toronto
|3
|(218)
|Boston
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|NY Islanders
|-124
|Florida
|+114
|Nashville
|-141
|Arizona
|+131
|Pittsburgh
|-155
|Montreal
|+145
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Columbus
|OFF
|at EDMONTON
|-133
|Chicago
|+123
|Minnesota
|OFF
|Vancouver
|OFF
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
