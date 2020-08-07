Friday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -110 at PHILADELPHIA +100 at NEW YORK OFF Miami OFF Cincinnati -115 at MILWAUKEE +105 Chicago -123 at ST. LOUIS +113 at SAN DIEGO -117 Arizona +107 at Los Angeles -257 San Francisco +227 Friday American League at TAMPA BAY -107 New York -103 at BOSTON -108 Toronto -102 Minnesota -149 at KANSAS CITY +139 Cleveland -120 at CHICAGO +110 Los Angeles -159 at TEXAS +149 at OAKLAND -124 Houston +114 Interleague at WASHINGTON -170 Baltimore +158 at PITTSBURGH -105 Detroit -105 at SEATTLE -120 Colorado +110 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG San Antonio 8 (225) Utah Oklahoma City 4½ (222½) Memphis Sacramento 4½ (232) Brooklyn Philadelphia 4½ (222) Orlando New Orleans 7½ (235) Washington Toronto 2½ (220½) Boston National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE NY Islanders -122 Florida +112 Nashville -127 Arizona +117 Pittsburgh -165 Montreal +155 at TORONTO -141 Columbus +131 at EDMONTON -125 Chicago +115 Minnesota -115 Vancouver +105 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (43½) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

