|Friday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-110
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+100
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|-115
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+105
|Chicago
|-123
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+113
|at SAN DIEGO
|-117
|Arizona
|+107
|at Los Angeles
|-257
|San
|Francisco
|+227
|Friday
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-107
|New
|York
|-103
|at BOSTON
|-108
|Toronto
|-102
|Minnesota
|-149
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+139
|Cleveland
|-120
|at
|CHICAGO
|+110
|Los Angeles
|-159
|at
|TEXAS
|+149
|at OAKLAND
|-124
|Houston
|+114
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|-170
|Baltimore
|+158
|at PITTSBURGH
|-105
|Detroit
|-105
|at SEATTLE
|-120
|Colorado
|+110
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|San Antonio
|8
|(225)
|Utah
|Oklahoma City
|4½
|(222½)
|Memphis
|Sacramento
|4½
|(232)
|Brooklyn
|Philadelphia
|4½
|(222)
|Orlando
|New Orleans
|7½
|(235)
|Washington
|Toronto
|2½
|(220½)
|Boston
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|NY Islanders
|-122
|Florida
|+112
|Nashville
|-127
|Arizona
|+117
|Pittsburgh
|-165
|Montreal
|+155
|at TORONTO
|-141
|Columbus
|+131
|at EDMONTON
|-125
|Chicago
|+115
|Minnesota
|-115
|Vancouver
|+105
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(43½)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|3½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.