August 7, 2020 1:55 pm
 
Friday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -110 at PHILADELPHIA +100
at NEW YORK OFF Miami OFF
Cincinnati -115 at MILWAUKEE +105
Chicago -123 at ST. LOUIS +113
at SAN DIEGO -117 Arizona +107
at Los Angeles -257 San Francisco +227
Friday
American League
at TAMPA BAY -107 New York -103
at BOSTON -108 Toronto -102
Minnesota -149 at KANSAS CITY +139
Cleveland -120 at CHICAGO +110
Los Angeles -159 at TEXAS +149
at OAKLAND -124 Houston +114
Interleague
at WASHINGTON -170 Baltimore +158
at PITTSBURGH -105 Detroit -105
at SEATTLE -120 Colorado +110
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
San Antonio 8 (225) Utah
Oklahoma City (222½) Memphis
Sacramento (232) Brooklyn
Philadelphia (222) Orlando
New Orleans (235) Washington
Toronto (220½) Boston
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Islanders -122 Florida +112
Nashville -127 Arizona +117
Pittsburgh -165 Montreal +155
at TORONTO -141 Columbus +131
at EDMONTON -125 Chicago +115
Minnesota -115 Vancouver +105
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (43½) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

