|Monday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-141
|Atlanta
|+131
|Washington
|-108
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|-102
|at COLORADO
|-132
|Arizona
|+122
|at Los Angeles
|-168
|San
|Diego
|+158
|Monday
|American League
|Chicago
|-147
|at
|DETROIT
|+137
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|-141
|Seattle
|+131
|Oakland
|-130
|at
|Los
|Angeles+120
|Interleague
|at MILWAUKEE
|-105
|Minnesota
|-105
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Phoenix
|3½
|(225½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Dallas
|3
|(228½)
|Utah
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|Miami
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|LA Lakers
|4½
|(221½)
|Denver
|NFL
|Sept. 13
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(43½)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
