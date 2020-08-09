Listen Live Sports

Monday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -141 Atlanta +131
Washington -108 at NEW YORK -102
at COLORADO -132 Arizona +122
at Los Angeles -168 San Diego +158
Monday
American League
Chicago -147 at DETROIT +137
at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at TEXAS -141 Seattle +131
Oakland -130 at Los Angeles+120
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -105 Minnesota -105
at HOUSTON OFF San Francisco OFF
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Phoenix (225½) Oklahoma City
Dallas 3 (228½) Utah
Milwaukee OFF (OFF) Toronto
Miami OFF (OFF) Indiana
LA Lakers (221½) Denver
NFL
Sept. 13
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (43½) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

