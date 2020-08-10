|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-150
|Atlanta
|+140
|Washington
|-116
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+106
|at COLORADO
|-127
|Arizona
|+117
|at Los Angeles
|-148
|San
|Diego
|+138
|American League
|Chicago
|-141
|at
|DETROIT
|+131
|Tampa Bay
|-142
|at
|BOSTON
|+132
|at TEXAS
|-180
|Seattle
|+165
|Oakland
|-124
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES+114
|Interleague
|at MILWAUKEE
|-105
|Minnesota
|-105
|at HOUSTON
|-200
|San
|Francisco
|+180
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Phoenix
|7
|(221½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Utah
|7½
|(222½)
|Dallas
|Milwaukee
|6
|(228)
|Toronto
|Miami
|4
|(221)
|Indiana
|LA Lakers
|5
|(221)
|Denver
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(43½)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-170
|Columbus
|+158
|Dallas
|-105
|Calgary
|-105
|Boston
|-135
|Carolina
|+125
|Vegas
|-185
|Chicago
|+170
