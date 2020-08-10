Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 10, 2020 11:27 am
 
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -150 Atlanta +140
Washington -116 at NEW YORK +106
at COLORADO -127 Arizona +117
at Los Angeles -148 San Diego +138
American League
Chicago -141 at DETROIT +131
Tampa Bay -142 at BOSTON +132
at TEXAS -180 Seattle +165
Oakland -124 at LOS ANGELES+114
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -105 Minnesota -105
at HOUSTON -200 San Francisco +180
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Phoenix 7 (221½) Oklahoma City
Utah (222½) Dallas
Milwaukee 6 (228) Toronto
Miami 4 (221) Indiana
LA Lakers 5 (221) Denver
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (43½) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -170 Columbus +158
Dallas -105 Calgary -105
Boston -135 Carolina +125
Vegas -185 Chicago +170

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

