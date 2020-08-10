Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 10, 2020 5:28 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -142 at NEW YORK +132
at COLORADO -114 Arizona +104
at Los Angeles -182 San Diego +167
American League
Chicago -108 at DETROIT -102
at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at TEXAS -143 Seattle +133
at LOS ANGELES -130 Oakland +120
Interleague
Toronto -170 at MIAMI +158
at CINCINNATI -185 Kansas City +170
at NY YANKEES -150 Atlanta +140
at PHILADELPHIA -170 Baltimore +158
at CLEVELAND -138 Chicago Cubs +128
at MILWAUKEE OFF Minnesota OFF
at HOUSTON OFF San Francisco OFF
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Orlando OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
San Antonio OFF (OFF) Houston
Philadelphia OFF (OFF) Phoenix
Dallas OFF (OFF) Portland
Boston (224) Memphis
Sacramento OFF (OFF) New Orleans
Washington OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (43½) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -169 Columbus +159
Dallas -111 Calgary +101
Boston -137 Carolina +127
Vegas -195 Chicago +180
Wednesday
Washington -131 NY Islanders +121
Colorado -170 Arizona +158
Philadelphia -155 Montreal +145
St. Louis -149 Vancouver +139

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

