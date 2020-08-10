Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -142 at NEW YORK +132 at COLORADO -114 Arizona +104 at Los Angeles -182 San Diego +167 American League Chicago -108 at DETROIT -102 at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF at TEXAS -143 Seattle +133 at LOS ANGELES -130 Oakland +120 Interleague Toronto -170 at MIAMI +158 at CINCINNATI -185 Kansas City +170 at NY YANKEES -150 Atlanta +140 at PHILADELPHIA -170 Baltimore +158 at CLEVELAND -138 Chicago Cubs +128 at MILWAUKEE OFF Minnesota OFF at HOUSTON OFF San Francisco OFF NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando OFF (OFF) Brooklyn San Antonio OFF (OFF) Houston Philadelphia OFF (OFF) Phoenix Dallas OFF (OFF) Portland Boston 5½ (224) Memphis Sacramento OFF (OFF) New Orleans Washington OFF (OFF) Milwaukee NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (43½) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -169 Columbus +159 Dallas -111 Calgary +101 Boston -137 Carolina +127 Vegas -195 Chicago +180 Wednesday Washington -131 NY Islanders +121 Colorado -170 Arizona +158 Philadelphia -155 Montreal +145 St. Louis -149 Vancouver +139

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.