|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-142
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+132
|at COLORADO
|-114
|Arizona
|+104
|at Los Angeles
|-182
|San
|Diego
|+167
|American League
|Chicago
|-108
|at
|DETROIT
|-102
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|-143
|Seattle
|+133
|at LOS ANGELES
|-130
|Oakland
|+120
|Interleague
|Toronto
|-170
|at
|MIAMI
|+158
|at CINCINNATI
|-185
|Kansas
|City
|+170
|at NY YANKEES
|-150
|Atlanta
|+140
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-170
|Baltimore
|+158
|at CLEVELAND
|-138
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+128
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Orlando
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|San Antonio
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|Dallas
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|Boston
|5½
|(224)
|Memphis
|Sacramento
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|Washington
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(43½)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-169
|Columbus
|+159
|Dallas
|-111
|Calgary
|+101
|Boston
|-137
|Carolina
|+127
|Vegas
|-195
|Chicago
|+180
|Wednesday
|Washington
|-131
|NY
|Islanders
|+121
|Colorado
|-170
|Arizona
|+158
|Philadelphia
|-155
|Montreal
|+145
|St. Louis
|-149
|Vancouver
|+139
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
