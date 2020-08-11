Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 11, 2020 11:27 am
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -138 at NEW YORK +128
at COLORADO -105 Arizona -105
at Los Angeles -153 San Diego +143
American League
Chicago -113 at DETROIT +103
Tampa Bay -107 at BOSTON -103
at TEXAS -129 Seattle +119
at LOS ANGELES -144 Oakland +134
Interleague
Toronto -153 at MIAMI +143
at CINCINNATI -174 Kansas City +162
at NY YANKEES -132 Atlanta +122
at PHILADELPHIA -182 Baltimore +167
at CLEVELAND -107 Chicago Cubs -103
at MILWAUKEE -109 Minnesota -101
at HOUSTON -174 San Francisco +162
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Orlando (224½) Brooklyn
San Antonio 5 (237½) Houston
Phoenix (226) Philadelphia
Portland (240) Dallas
Boston 3 (226½) Memphis
Sacramento (233) New Orleans
Milwaukee (232) Washington
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -166 Columbus +156
Dallas -115 Calgary +105
Boston -140 Carolina +130
Vegas -195 Chicago +180
Wednesday
Washington -131 NY Islanders +121
Colorado -173 Arizona +161
Philadelphia -156 Montreal +146
St. Louis -150 Vancouver +140

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

