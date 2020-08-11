Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -138 at NEW YORK +128 at COLORADO -105 Arizona -105 at Los Angeles -153 San Diego +143 American League Chicago -113 at DETROIT +103 Tampa Bay -107 at BOSTON -103 at TEXAS -129 Seattle +119 at LOS ANGELES -144 Oakland +134 Interleague Toronto -153 at MIAMI +143 at CINCINNATI -174 Kansas City +162 at NY YANKEES -132 Atlanta +122 at PHILADELPHIA -182 Baltimore +167 at CLEVELAND -107 Chicago Cubs -103 at MILWAUKEE -109 Minnesota -101 at HOUSTON -174 San Francisco +162 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 4½ (224½) Brooklyn San Antonio 5 (237½) Houston Phoenix 9½ (226) Philadelphia Portland 3½ (240) Dallas Boston 3 (226½) Memphis Sacramento 2½ (233) New Orleans Milwaukee 7½ (232) Washington NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -166 Columbus +156 Dallas -115 Calgary +105 Boston -140 Carolina +130 Vegas -195 Chicago +180 Wednesday Washington -131 NY Islanders +121 Colorado -173 Arizona +161 Philadelphia -156 Montreal +146 St. Louis -150 Vancouver +140

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.