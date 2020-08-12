Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 12, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Wednesday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -105 Arizona -105
at NEW YORK OFF Washington OFF
at Los Angeles -149 San Diego +139
Wednesday
American League
Chicago -128 at DETROIT +118
at Los Angeles -105 Oakland -105
Tampa Bay -149 at BOSTON +139
at TEXAS -128 Seattle +118
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -118 Chicago Cubs +108
at TORONTO -163 Miami +153
at CINCINNATI -110 Kansas City +100
at NY YANKEES -182 Atlanta +167
at PHILADELPHIA -171 Baltimore +159
Minnesota -121 at MILWAUKEE +111
at HOUSTON -195 San Francisco +180
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Houston 7 (231½) Indiana
Toronto (220) Philadelphia
Miami 2 (222) Oklahoma City
LA Clippers (229) Denver
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -131 NY Islanders +121
Colorado -171 Arizona +159
Philadelphia -150 Montreal +140
St. Louis -142 Vancouver +132
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (43½) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (44½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

