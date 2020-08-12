|Wednesday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-105
|Arizona
|-105
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at Los Angeles
|-149
|San
|Diego
|+139
|Wednesday
|American League
|Chicago
|-128
|at
|DETROIT
|+118
|at Los Angeles
|-105
|Oakland
|-105
|Tampa Bay
|-149
|at
|BOSTON
|+139
|at TEXAS
|-128
|Seattle
|+118
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|-118
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+108
|at TORONTO
|-163
|Miami
|+153
|at CINCINNATI
|-110
|Kansas
|City
|+100
|at NY YANKEES
|-182
|Atlanta
|+167
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-171
|Baltimore
|+159
|Minnesota
|-121
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+111
|at HOUSTON
|-195
|San
|Francisco
|+180
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Houston
|7
|(231½)
|Indiana
|Toronto
|6½
|(220)
|Philadelphia
|Miami
|2
|(222)
|Oklahoma
|City
|LA Clippers
|5½
|(229)
|Denver
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-131
|NY
|Islanders
|+121
|Colorado
|-171
|Arizona
|+159
|Philadelphia
|-150
|Montreal
|+140
|St. Louis
|-142
|Vancouver
|+132
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(43½)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(44½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|3½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
