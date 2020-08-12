Wednesday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -105 Arizona -105 at NEW YORK OFF Washington OFF at Los Angeles -149 San Diego +139 Wednesday American League Chicago -128 at DETROIT +118 at Los Angeles -105 Oakland -105 Tampa Bay -149 at BOSTON +139 at TEXAS -128 Seattle +118 Interleague at CLEVELAND -118 Chicago Cubs +108 at TORONTO -163 Miami +153 at CINCINNATI -110 Kansas City +100 at NY YANKEES -182 Atlanta +167 at PHILADELPHIA -171 Baltimore +159 Minnesota -121 at MILWAUKEE +111 at HOUSTON -195 San Francisco +180 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Houston 7 (231½) Indiana Toronto 6½ (220) Philadelphia Miami 2 (222) Oklahoma City LA Clippers 5½ (229) Denver National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -131 NY Islanders +121 Colorado -171 Arizona +159 Philadelphia -150 Montreal +140 St. Louis -142 Vancouver +132 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (43½) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (44½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee

