|Saturday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-162
|New
|York
|+152
|at CINCINNATI
|-190
|Pittsburgh
|+175
|Atlanta
|-174
|at
|MIAMI
|+162
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-105
|Saturday
|American League
|Cleveland
|-185
|at
|DETROIT
|+170
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-187
|Kansas
|City
|+172
|at HOUSTON
|-205
|Seattle
|+185
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO WS (Game One)
|-160
|St.
|Louis
|+150
|at CHICAGO WS (Game Two)
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|Washington
|-175
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+163
|Oakland
|-175
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+163
|at COLORADO
|-157
|Texas
|+147
|LA Dodgers
|-146
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+136
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Portland
|6
|(232½)
|Memphis
|Monday
|Denver
|3
|(220½)
|Utah
|Toronto
|10
|(224)
|Brooklyn
|Boston
|6½
|(220½)
|Philadelphia
|LA Clippers
|6½
|(231)
|Dallas
|Tuesday
|Milwaukee
|11
|(224)
|Orlando
|Miami
|5
|(217½)
|Indiana
|Oklahoma City
|1
|(227)
|Houston
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-125
|Carolina
|+115
|Colorado
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-180
|Columbus
|+165
|Vegas
|-210
|Chicago
|+190
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(43½)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
