August 14, 2020 5:40 pm
 
Saturday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -162 New York +152
at CINCINNATI -190 Pittsburgh +175
Atlanta -174 at MIAMI +162
at ARIZONA OFF San Diego OFF
at CHICAGO -105 Milwaukee -105
Saturday
American League
Cleveland -185 at DETROIT +170
at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at MINNESOTA -187 Kansas City +172
at HOUSTON -205 Seattle +185
at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF
Interleague
at CHICAGO WS (Game One) -160 St. Louis +150
at CHICAGO WS (Game Two) OFF St. Louis OFF
Washington -175 at BALTIMORE +163
Oakland -175 at SAN FRANCISCO +163
at COLORADO -157 Texas +147
LA Dodgers -146 at LA ANGELS +136
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Portland 6 (232½) Memphis
Monday
Denver 3 (220½) Utah
Toronto 10 (224) Brooklyn
Boston (220½) Philadelphia
LA Clippers (231) Dallas
Tuesday
Milwaukee 11 (224) Orlando
Miami 5 (217½) Indiana
Oklahoma City 1 (227) Houston
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -125 Carolina +115
Colorado OFF Arizona OFF
Tampa Bay -180 Columbus +165
Vegas -210 Chicago +190
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (43½) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

