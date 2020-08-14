Saturday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -162 New York +152 at CINCINNATI -190 Pittsburgh +175 Atlanta -174 at MIAMI +162 at ARIZONA OFF San Diego OFF at CHICAGO -105 Milwaukee -105 Saturday American League Cleveland -185 at DETROIT +170 at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF at MINNESOTA -187 Kansas City +172 at HOUSTON -205 Seattle +185 at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF Interleague at CHICAGO WS (Game One) -160 St. Louis +150 at CHICAGO WS (Game Two) OFF St. Louis OFF Washington -175 at BALTIMORE +163 Oakland -175 at SAN FRANCISCO +163 at COLORADO -157 Texas +147 LA Dodgers -146 at LA ANGELS +136 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Portland 6 (232½) Memphis Monday Denver 3 (220½) Utah Toronto 10 (224) Brooklyn Boston 6½ (220½) Philadelphia LA Clippers 6½ (231) Dallas Tuesday Milwaukee 11 (224) Orlando Miami 5 (217½) Indiana Oklahoma City 1 (227) Houston National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -125 Carolina +115 Colorado OFF Arizona OFF Tampa Bay -180 Columbus +165 Vegas -210 Chicago +190 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (43½) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.