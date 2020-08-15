Sunday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -136 New York +126 at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF at CHICAGO -135 Milwaukee +125 San Diego -132 at ARIZONA +122 Sunday American League Cleveland -140 at DETROIT +130 at MINNESOTA -185 Kansas City +170 at HOUSTON -235 Seattle +215 Tampa Bay -132 at TORONTO +122 at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF Interleague at BALTIMORE OFF Washington OFF at CHICAGO WS -137 St. Louis +127 at COLORADO -150 Texas +140 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Oakland OFF LA Dodgers -155 at LA ANGELS +145 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 3 (217½) Utah Toronto 9½ (222) Brooklyn Boston 5½ (219½) Philadelphia LA Clippers 6 (230) Dallas Tuesday Milwaukee 11½ (224) Orlando Miami 3½ (216½) Indiana Oklahoma City 1½ (226) Houston LA Lakers 4½ (226½) Portland National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -110 NY Islanders +100 Dallas -120 Calgary +110 Vegas OFF Chicago OFF Philadelphia -142 Montreal +132 St. Louis -133 Vancouver +123 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (43½) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee

