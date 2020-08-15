Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 15, 2020 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
      
Sunday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -136 New York +126
at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF
at CHICAGO -135 Milwaukee +125
San Diego -132 at ARIZONA +122
Sunday
American League
Cleveland -140 at DETROIT +130
at MINNESOTA -185 Kansas City +170
at HOUSTON -235 Seattle +215
Tampa Bay -132 at TORONTO +122
at NEW YORK OFF Boston OFF
Interleague
at BALTIMORE OFF Washington OFF
at CHICAGO WS -137 St. Louis +127
at COLORADO -150 Texas +140
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Oakland OFF
LA Dodgers -155 at LA ANGELS +145
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver 3 (217½) Utah
Toronto (222) Brooklyn
Boston (219½) Philadelphia
LA Clippers 6 (230) Dallas
Tuesday
Milwaukee 11½ (224) Orlando
Miami (216½) Indiana
Oklahoma City (226) Houston
LA Lakers (226½) Portland
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -110 NY Islanders +100
Dallas -120 Calgary +110
Vegas OFF Chicago OFF
Philadelphia -142 Montreal +132
St. Louis -133 Vancouver +123
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (43½) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

