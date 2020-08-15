|Sunday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-136
|New
|York
|+126
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-135
|Milwaukee
|+125
|San Diego
|-132
|at
|ARIZONA
|+122
|Sunday
|American League
|Cleveland
|-140
|at
|DETROIT
|+130
|at MINNESOTA
|-185
|Kansas
|City
|+170
|at HOUSTON
|-235
|Seattle
|+215
|Tampa Bay
|-132
|at
|TORONTO
|+122
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Interleague
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WS
|-137
|St.
|Louis
|+127
|at COLORADO
|-150
|Texas
|+140
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-155
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+145
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|3
|(217½)
|Utah
|Toronto
|9½
|(222)
|Brooklyn
|Boston
|5½
|(219½)
|Philadelphia
|LA Clippers
|6
|(230)
|Dallas
|Tuesday
|Milwaukee
|11½
|(224)
|Orlando
|Miami
|3½
|(216½)
|Indiana
|Oklahoma City
|1½
|(226)
|Houston
|LA Lakers
|4½
|(226½)
|Portland
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-110
|NY
|Islanders
|+100
|Dallas
|-120
|Calgary
|+110
|Vegas
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-142
|Montreal
|+132
|St. Louis
|-133
|Vancouver
|+123
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(43½)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
