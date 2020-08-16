Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 16, 2020 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
      
Monday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -125 Washington +115
New York -143 at MIAMI +133
at CHICAGO CUBS (Game One) OFF St. Louis OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS (Game Two) OFF St. Louis OFF
Monday
American League
Toronto -136 at BALTIMORE +126
at NEW YORK -150 Boston +140
at CHICAGO -140 Detroit +130
at MINNESOTA -200 Kansas City +180
Interleague
San Diego -122 at TEXAS +112
at HOUSTON -150 Colorado +140
Oakland -109 at ARIZONA -101
at LA ANGELS OFF San Francisco OFF
at LA DODGERS -260 Seattle +230
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver (215½) Utah
Toronto (222) Brooklyn
Boston (218½) Philadelphia
LA Clippers 6 (230) Dallas
Tuesday
Milwaukee 12 (225) Orlando
LA Lakers (229½) Portland
Miami (216½) Indiana
Oklahoma City (225) Houston
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -155 Columbus +145
Colorado -172 Arizona +160
Boston -128 Carolina +118
St. Louis OFF Vancouver OFF
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (43½) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

