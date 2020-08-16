|Monday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-125
|Washington
|+115
|New York
|-143
|at
|MIAMI
|+133
|at CHICAGO CUBS (Game One)
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS (Game Two)
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|Monday
|American League
|Toronto
|-136
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+126
|at NEW YORK
|-150
|Boston
|+140
|at CHICAGO
|-140
|Detroit
|+130
|at MINNESOTA
|-200
|Kansas
|City
|+180
|Interleague
|San Diego
|-122
|at
|TEXAS
|+112
|at HOUSTON
|-150
|Colorado
|+140
|Oakland
|-109
|at
|ARIZONA
|-101
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-260
|Seattle
|+230
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|4½
|(215½)
|Utah
|Toronto
|9½
|(222)
|Brooklyn
|Boston
|5½
|(218½)
|Philadelphia
|LA Clippers
|6
|(230)
|Dallas
|Tuesday
|Milwaukee
|12
|(225)
|Orlando
|LA Lakers
|5½
|(229½)
|Portland
|Miami
|3½
|(216½)
|Indiana
|Oklahoma City
|1½
|(225)
|Houston
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-155
|Columbus
|+145
|Colorado
|-172
|Arizona
|+160
|Boston
|-128
|Carolina
|+118
|St. Louis
|OFF
|Vancouver
|OFF
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(43½)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
