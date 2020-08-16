Monday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -125 Washington +115 New York -143 at MIAMI +133 at CHICAGO CUBS (Game One) OFF St. Louis OFF at CHICAGO CUBS (Game Two) OFF St. Louis OFF Monday American League Toronto -136 at BALTIMORE +126 at NEW YORK -150 Boston +140 at CHICAGO -140 Detroit +130 at MINNESOTA -200 Kansas City +180 Interleague San Diego -122 at TEXAS +112 at HOUSTON -150 Colorado +140 Oakland -109 at ARIZONA -101 at LA ANGELS OFF San Francisco OFF at LA DODGERS -260 Seattle +230 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 4½ (215½) Utah Toronto 9½ (222) Brooklyn Boston 5½ (218½) Philadelphia LA Clippers 6 (230) Dallas Tuesday Milwaukee 12 (225) Orlando LA Lakers 5½ (229½) Portland Miami 3½ (216½) Indiana Oklahoma City 1½ (225) Houston National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -155 Columbus +145 Colorado -172 Arizona +160 Boston -128 Carolina +118 St. Louis OFF Vancouver OFF NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (43½) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.