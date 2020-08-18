Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 18, 2020
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -177 at MIAMI +165
at ATLANTA -130 Washington +120
at CHICAGO -189 St. Louis +174
American League
Toronto -136 at BALTIMORE +126
Tampa Bay -123 at NEW YORK +113
at CHICAGO -162 Detroit +152
Interleague
at HOUSTON -200 Colorado +180
San Diego -114 at TEXAS +104
at LA ANGELS -240 San Francisco +220
Oakland -148 at ARIZONA +138
Cleveland -175 at PITTSBURGH +163
at LA DODGERS -230 Seattle +210
Philadelphia -124 at BOSTON +114
Cincinnati -140 at KANSAS CITY +130
at MINNESOTA -153 Milwaukee +143
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 13 (225) Orlando
LA Lakers (233½) Portland
Miami (215) Indiana
Oklahoma City (224½) Houston
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -125 Montreal +115
NY Islanders -117 Washington +107
Vegas -195 Chicago +180
Dallas -124 Calgary +114

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

