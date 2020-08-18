|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-177
|at
|MIAMI
|+165
|at ATLANTA
|-130
|Washington
|+120
|at CHICAGO
|-189
|St.
|Louis
|+174
|American League
|Toronto
|-136
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+126
|Tampa Bay
|-123
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+113
|at CHICAGO
|-162
|Detroit
|+152
|Interleague
|at HOUSTON
|-200
|Colorado
|+180
|San Diego
|-114
|at
|TEXAS
|+104
|at LA ANGELS
|-240
|San
|Francisco
|+220
|Oakland
|-148
|at
|ARIZONA
|+138
|Cleveland
|-175
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+163
|at LA DODGERS
|-230
|Seattle
|+210
|Philadelphia
|-124
|at
|BOSTON
|+114
|Cincinnati
|-140
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+130
|at MINNESOTA
|-153
|Milwaukee
|+143
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|13
|(225)
|Orlando
|LA Lakers
|6½
|(233½)
|Portland
|Miami
|4½
|(215)
|Indiana
|Oklahoma City
|1½
|(224½)
|Houston
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-125
|Montreal
|+115
|NY Islanders
|-117
|Washington
|+107
|Vegas
|-195
|Chicago
|+180
|Dallas
|-124
|Calgary
|+114
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
