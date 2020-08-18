|Wednesday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-240
|at
|MIAMI
|+220
|at ATLANTA
|-116
|Washington
|+106
|at CHICAGO CUBS (Game One)
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS (Game Two)
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|Wednesday
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Toronto
|-117
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+107
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|Interleague
|Cleveland
|-163
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+153
|Philadelphia
|-136
|at
|BOSTON
|+126
|at KANSAS CITY (Game One)
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY (Game Two)
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|Houston
|-147
|at
|COLORADO
|+137
|at SAN DIEGO
|-121
|Texas
|+111
|at OAKLAND
|-164
|Arizona
|+154
|LA Dodgers
|-240
|at
|SEATTLE
|+220
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|11
|(226½)
|Brooklyn
|Denver
|4
|(217½)
|Utah
|Boston
|4½
|(215)
|Philadelphia
|LA Clippers
|5½
|(230)
|Dallas
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-175
|Columbus
|+163
|Boston
|-149
|Carolina
|+139
|Colorado
|-205
|Arizona
|+185
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|Montreal
|OFF
|St. Louis
|-143
|Vancouver
|+133
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.