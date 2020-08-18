Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 18, 2020
 
Wednesday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -240 at MIAMI +220
at ATLANTA -116 Washington +106
at CHICAGO CUBS (Game One) OFF St. Louis OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS (Game Two) OFF St. Louis OFF
Wednesday
American League
at NEW YORK OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Toronto -117 at BALTIMORE +107
at CHICAGO OFF Detroit OFF
Interleague
Cleveland -163 at PITTSBURGH +153
Philadelphia -136 at BOSTON +126
at KANSAS CITY (Game One) OFF Cincinnati OFF
at KANSAS CITY (Game Two) OFF Cincinnati OFF
at MINNESOTA OFF Milwaukee OFF
Houston -147 at COLORADO +137
at SAN DIEGO -121 Texas +111
at OAKLAND -164 Arizona +154
LA Dodgers -240 at SEATTLE +220
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF LA Angels OFF
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto 11 (226½) Brooklyn
Denver 4 (217½) Utah
Boston (215) Philadelphia
LA Clippers (230) Dallas
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -175 Columbus +163
Boston -149 Carolina +139
Colorado -205 Arizona +185
Philadelphia OFF Montreal OFF
St. Louis -143 Vancouver +133
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

