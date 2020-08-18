Wednesday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -240 at MIAMI +220 at ATLANTA -116 Washington +106 at CHICAGO CUBS (Game One) OFF St. Louis OFF at CHICAGO CUBS (Game Two) OFF St. Louis OFF Wednesday American League at NEW YORK OFF Tampa Bay OFF Toronto -117 at BALTIMORE +107 at CHICAGO OFF Detroit OFF Interleague Cleveland -163 at PITTSBURGH +153 Philadelphia -136 at BOSTON +126 at KANSAS CITY (Game One) OFF Cincinnati OFF at KANSAS CITY (Game Two) OFF Cincinnati OFF at MINNESOTA OFF Milwaukee OFF Houston -147 at COLORADO +137 at SAN DIEGO -121 Texas +111 at OAKLAND -164 Arizona +154 LA Dodgers -240 at SEATTLE +220 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF LA Angels OFF NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 11 (226½) Brooklyn Denver 4 (217½) Utah Boston 4½ (215) Philadelphia LA Clippers 5½ (230) Dallas National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -175 Columbus +163 Boston -149 Carolina +139 Colorado -205 Arizona +185 Philadelphia OFF Montreal OFF St. Louis -143 Vancouver +133 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.