|Friday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-210
|Miami
|+190
|Milwaukee
|-160
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+150
|at ATLANTA
|-107
|Philadelphia
|-103
|Cincinnati
|-111
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+101
|at Los Angeles
|-210
|Colorado
|+190
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-105
|Arizona
|-105
|Friday
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-158
|Toronto
|+148
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-170
|Detroit
|+158
|Minnesota
|-140
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+130
|Texas
|-115
|at
|SEATTLE
|+105
|Los Angeles
|-109
|at
|OAKLAND
|-101
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-109
|Chicago
|WS
|-101
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|10½
|(220½)
|Brooklyn
|Denver
|1½
|(218½)
|Utah
|Boston
|5
|(216)
|Philadelphia
|LA Clippers
|5
|(232½)
|Dallas
|Saturday
|Miami
|4½
|(214)
|Indiana
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-139
|Vancouver
|+129
|Philadelphia
|-133
|Montreal
|+123
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(42)
|Tennessee
