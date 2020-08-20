Friday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -210 Miami +190 Milwaukee -160 at PITTSBURGH +150 at ATLANTA -107 Philadelphia -103 Cincinnati -111 at ST. LOUIS +101 at Los Angeles -210 Colorado +190 at SAN FRANCISCO -105 Arizona -105 Friday American League at TAMPA BAY -158 Toronto +148 at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF at CLEVELAND -170 Detroit +158 Minnesota -140 at KANSAS CITY +130 Texas -115 at SEATTLE +105 Los Angeles -109 at OAKLAND -101 Interleague at CHICAGO CUBS -109 Chicago WS -101 at SAN DIEGO OFF Houston OFF NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 10½ (220½) Brooklyn Denver 1½ (218½) Utah Boston 5 (216) Philadelphia LA Clippers 5 (232½) Dallas Saturday Miami 4½ (214) Indiana National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -139 Vancouver +129 Philadelphia -133 Montreal +123 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 1½ (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.