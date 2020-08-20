Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 20, 2020 5:26 pm
 
Friday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -210 Miami +190
Milwaukee -160 at PITTSBURGH +150
at ATLANTA -107 Philadelphia -103
Cincinnati -111 at ST. LOUIS +101
at Los Angeles -210 Colorado +190
at SAN FRANCISCO -105 Arizona -105
Friday
American League
at TAMPA BAY -158 Toronto +148
at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF
at CLEVELAND -170 Detroit +158
Minnesota -140 at KANSAS CITY +130
Texas -115 at SEATTLE +105
Los Angeles -109 at OAKLAND -101
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS -109 Chicago WS -101
at SAN DIEGO OFF Houston OFF
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto 10½ (220½) Brooklyn
Denver (218½) Utah
Boston 5 (216) Philadelphia
LA Clippers 5 (232½) Dallas
Saturday
Miami (214) Indiana
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -139 Vancouver +129
Philadelphia -133 Montreal +123
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee

