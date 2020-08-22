Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 22, 2020 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
      
Sunday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -159 Miami +149
Milwaukee -165 at PITTSBURGH +155
Cincinnati -115 at ST. LOUIS +105
Arizona -115 at SAN FRANCISCO +105
at ATLANTA -125 Philadelphia +115
at Los Angeles -207 Colorado +187
Sunday
American League
Boston -115 at BALTIMORE +105
at CLEVELAND -239 Detroit +219
at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF
at KANSAS CITY OFF Minnesota OFF
at OAKLAND -130 Los Angeles +120
Texas -128 at SEATTLE +118
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS -180 Chicago WS +165
at SAN DIEGO OFF Houston OFF
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 8 (213) Philadelphia
LA Clippers (231½) Dallas
Toronto 13 (217) Brooklyn
Utah 3 (216) Denver
Monday
Milwaukee 14½ (225½) Orlando
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -105 Boston -105
Vegas -173 Vancouver +161
Monday
Philadelphia -122 NY Islanders +112
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia