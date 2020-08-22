|Sunday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-159
|Miami
|+149
|Milwaukee
|-165
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+155
|Cincinnati
|-115
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+105
|Arizona
|-115
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+105
|at ATLANTA
|-125
|Philadelphia
|+115
|at Los Angeles
|-207
|Colorado
|+187
|Sunday
|American League
|Boston
|-115
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+105
|at CLEVELAND
|-239
|Detroit
|+219
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|-130
|Los
|Angeles
|+120
|Texas
|-128
|at
|SEATTLE
|+118
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-180
|Chicago
|WS
|+165
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|8
|(213)
|Philadelphia
|LA Clippers
|8½
|(231½)
|Dallas
|Toronto
|13
|(217)
|Brooklyn
|Utah
|3
|(216)
|Denver
|Monday
|Milwaukee
|14½
|(225½)
|Orlando
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-105
|Boston
|-105
|Vegas
|-173
|Vancouver
|+161
|Monday
|Philadelphia
|-122
|NY
|Islanders
|+112
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7
|(47)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(42)
|Tennessee
