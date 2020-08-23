Monday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -130 Miami +120 Cincinnati -130 at MILWAUKEE +120 at ARIZONA -152 Colorado +142 Monday American League at TAMPA BAY -195 Toronto +180 Minnesota -111 at CLEVELAND +101 Oakland -139 at TEXAS +129 at HOUSTON -160 Los Angeles +150 Interleague Chicago Cubs -145 at DETROIT +135 at ST. LOUIS -169 Kansas City +159 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 13½ (225½) Orlando Houston 3½ (220½) Oklahoma City Miami 7 (216½) Indiana LA Lakers 7½ (224½) Portland National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -122 NY Islanders +112 Colorado -162 Dallas +152 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7 (47) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 1½ (42) Tennessee

