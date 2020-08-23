|Monday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-130
|Miami
|+120
|Cincinnati
|-130
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+120
|at ARIZONA
|-152
|Colorado
|+142
|Monday
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-195
|Toronto
|+180
|Minnesota
|-111
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+101
|Oakland
|-139
|at
|TEXAS
|+129
|at HOUSTON
|-160
|Los
|Angeles
|+150
|Interleague
|Chicago Cubs
|-145
|at
|DETROIT
|+135
|at ST. LOUIS
|-169
|Kansas
|City
|+159
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|13½
|(225½)
|Orlando
|Houston
|3½
|(220½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Miami
|7
|(216½)
|Indiana
|LA Lakers
|7½
|(224½)
|Portland
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-122
|NY
|Islanders
|+112
|Colorado
|-162
|Dallas
|+152
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7
|(47)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(42)
|Tennessee
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
