Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 23, 2020 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
Monday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -130 Miami +120
Cincinnati -130 at MILWAUKEE +120
at ARIZONA -152 Colorado +142
Monday
American League
at TAMPA BAY -195 Toronto +180
Minnesota -111 at CLEVELAND +101
Oakland -139 at TEXAS +129
at HOUSTON -160 Los Angeles +150
Interleague
Chicago Cubs -145 at DETROIT +135
at ST. LOUIS -169 Kansas City +159
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 13½ (225½) Orlando
Houston (220½) Oklahoma City
Miami 7 (216½) Indiana
LA Lakers (224½) Portland
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -122 NY Islanders +112
Colorado -162 Dallas +152
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia